Angie Stone's Inspiring Beauty Moments

In honor of her legacy, we’re taking a look back at her aspirational beauty moments.
By Larry Stansbury ·

Neo-soul legend and R&B icon Angie Stone has passed away today at 63. Reports confirm that the beloved songstress was involved in a tragic car accident early this morning in Montgomery, Alabama, following a performance. Angie Stone’s passing has left a profound void in the worlds of music and style, and beauty, but her legacy of grace, confidence, and timelessness continues to inspire. 

Known for her signature big, natural curls, Stone always embraced her beauty with authenticity. In 2001, the Mahogany Soul singer graced the Billboard Awards stage, wearing her voluminous curls paired with burgundy eyeshadow and lipstick. That same year, she made a bold statement at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party, proudly rocking an afro that echoed the powerful message: “I’m Black and I’m Proud.”

By 2005, she temporarily stepped away from her signature curls, opting for loose waves at The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiere, complementing the look with her signature burgundy lipstick. The following year, at the VH1 Save The Music Foundation Presents: VH1 Big Night for a Cause, she exuded glamour with loose curls, silver eyeshadow, glossy lips, and long, fluttering eyelashes. At the 2007 BET Awards, she turned heads once again, this time with voluminous curls that added to her radiant presence.

Her ever-evolving beauty looks didn’t stop there. Fast forward to almost a decade later, at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards, she had a Destiny’s Child moment, stepping out with bold red highlights, silver eyeshadow, and a glossy lip. Most recently, at her final public appearance during the 2024 TV One Presents: Best in Black event, she embraced her roots with a big, curly afro, dramatic long lashes, striking blue eyeliner, and a glossy finish. In every inspiring look that she pulled, and every soulful, chill-inducing song she sang, Stone reminded us that true beauty comes from within, radiating outward with every confident step she took.

In honor of her enduring legacy, we’re reflecting on some of Angie Stone’s most iconic beauty moments.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Singer Angie Stone poses in the press room at the 2007 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Chanté Moore, Monifah and Angie Stone perform onstage during The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 18: Angie Stone performs on stage during The Hague Jazz Festival at Kyocera Stadium on June 18, 2011 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns)
BEVERLY HILLS – DECEMBER 1: Recording artist Angie Stone attends the VH1 Save The Music Foundation Presents “VH1 Big Night For A Cause” benefit at the Esquire House 360 on December 1, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
LONDON – NOVEMBER 5: Singer Angie Stone arrives at the KISS Awards 2005 at ExCeL on November 5, 2005 in London, England. The inaugural music awards are voted for by KISS 100 radio listeners. (Photo by David Westing/Getty Images)
Angie Stone during A Midsummer Night’s Glam Jam – Red Carpet at House of Blues in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 7: Singer Angie Stone attend Clive Davis’ legendary Pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 7, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Angie Stone during The 43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD – MAY 31: Singer Angie Stone arrives at the premiere of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” at The Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on May 31, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: Singer Angie Stone attends the Songwriters in the Round Generations 2 hosted by VH1 on January 27, 2004 at the China Club, in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: Angie Stone attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NETHERLANDS – JULY 14: NORTH SEA JAZZ FESTIVAL Photo of Angie STONE (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Singer/songwriter Angie Stone poses in the press room of the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for TV One)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Angie Stone attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 09: Angie Stone attends 2015 BET Hip Hop awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 2: Angie Stone attends Sixth Annual Lady of Soul Awards on September 2, 2000 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Angie Stone during Tyler Perry’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” Los Angeles Premiere – After Party at The Sunset Room in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)