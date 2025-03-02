Angie Stone’s Inspiring Beauty Moments

Getty Images

Neo-soul legend and R&B icon Angie Stone has passed away today at 63. Reports confirm that the beloved songstress was involved in a tragic car accident early this morning in Montgomery, Alabama, following a performance. Angie Stone’s passing has left a profound void in the worlds of music and style, and beauty, but her legacy of grace, confidence, and timelessness continues to inspire.

Known for her signature big, natural curls, Stone always embraced her beauty with authenticity. In 2001, the Mahogany Soul singer graced the Billboard Awards stage, wearing her voluminous curls paired with burgundy eyeshadow and lipstick. That same year, she made a bold statement at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party, proudly rocking an afro that echoed the powerful message: “I’m Black and I’m Proud.”

By 2005, she temporarily stepped away from her signature curls, opting for loose waves at The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiere, complementing the look with her signature burgundy lipstick. The following year, at the VH1 Save The Music Foundation Presents: VH1 Big Night for a Cause, she exuded glamour with loose curls, silver eyeshadow, glossy lips, and long, fluttering eyelashes. At the 2007 BET Awards, she turned heads once again, this time with voluminous curls that added to her radiant presence.

Her ever-evolving beauty looks didn’t stop there. Fast forward to almost a decade later, at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards, she had a Destiny’s Child moment, stepping out with bold red highlights, silver eyeshadow, and a glossy lip. Most recently, at her final public appearance during the 2024 TV One Presents: Best in Black event, she embraced her roots with a big, curly afro, dramatic long lashes, striking blue eyeliner, and a glossy finish. In every inspiring look that she pulled, and every soulful, chill-inducing song she sang, Stone reminded us that true beauty comes from within, radiating outward with every confident step she took.

In honor of her enduring legacy, we’re reflecting on some of Angie Stone’s most iconic beauty moments.