Angel Reese Stuns In Victoria’s Secret Show Debut

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Last week, WNBA star Angel Reese was announced as the first-ever professional athlete to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Tonight, she finally made her aspirational debut.

However, since the announcement, discourse around who should and shouldn’t be given wings exposed just how stuck in the past some viewers still are. The opinion is also one of which the new Victoria’s Secret creative director, Adam Selman, disagrees with.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

“I’m trying to show a range,” Selman told Nicole Phelps, host of The Run-Through With Vogue podcast. “It’s less about dictating what sexy is or what sexy needs to be or this sort of ideal,” he added. “Whenever a measuring tape comes out or women think about getting fit for a bra, [I’m] re-contextualizing that that could be a fun experience.”

Unlike the 2010s, the lingerie brand is giving wings to Angels who represent more than just one type of woman. Reese is an athlete who grew up watching America’s Next Top Model and, at last year’s show, she admitted how much she wanted to be an Angel. Her dreams finally came true as she walked with pregnant Jasmine Tookes, who opened the show, newcomer Quenlin Blackwell, and bombshell models like Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Not only this, Reese was authentic and glowing. Her sleek black blowout was wrapped up in XL hair rollers, before her big bombshell reveal on the catwalk. Her wings perfectly framed her bouncing, mid-waist bouffant as she took a spin in the middle of her walk.

Just as natural as her strut, her blush sculpted and lifted her prominent cheekbones, while a kiss of smokey shadow gathered at her outer eye reaching up to her chiseled brows.

Her name is Angel for good reason, as she finally got her wings.