Ask any beauty connoisseur and they’ll probably tell you that applying concealer is an essential step to their full face makeup routine. Not only does it help to awaken tired-looking eyes, but also seals the deal for a perfect selfie. Don’t believe us? Ask Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH), which is launching its first-ever concealer that is completely inclusive!

“I worked for a long time perfecting this formula,” Claudia Soare, President of Anastasia Beverly Hills tells ESSENCE exclusively about the product that took her five years to perfect. “I really wanted it to perform for all skin types and makeup styles, whether you wear it over a bare face or with foundation.”

Designed to make your makeup routine simpler, the Magic Touch Concealer ($29) offers blurring effects to hide unwanted blemishes, without having to do constant touch-ups and/or re-application. According to Soare, the concealer is like “second-skin” and ideal for creating this year’s minimalistic look.

“If you are a minimal makeup wearer, you will love how natural this concealer looks,” Soare tells us, before ensuring us that those who love full coverage can still maintain a natural look. She adds, “The beauty of this formula is that it’s very versatile and super easy to apply so you won’t spend an hour doing your makeup. You can use it to spot-conceal, brighten, or for all-over coverage.”

Read on to get our honest opinion of the new concealer, along with details on finding the perfect shade for you!

Blake Newby, Fashion and Beauty Editor

I’m a concealer snob — and I have zero shame about it. As someone with dark circles and the occasional dark mark, it’s important to have a formula that gives me enough coverage and (also) doesn’t move too much once applied. However, I’m also all about ease of application.

That said, the first thing I noticed was the large, doe-foot applicator. It was large enough to coat ample area of my highlighted areas yet was sleek enough to get into those hard-to-reach crevices like right under the eye and around the nose. Next I noticed how malleable the formulation was. I pressed it into my skin with my Beautyblender and was so pleased at how it moved (just) enough to set in the right places.

What I love most, however, is how well it fits in my already-established foundation and setting powder regimen — a layering must. Needless to say for those days when I need a Zoom-ready face, this will be my go-to.

Charisma DeBerry, Social Media Director

Deberry decided to show us, rather than tell us, about her experience with the concealer. “I’m not a makeup artist by any means but it surely hide those dark circles + other unmentionables,” she captioned her reel showing off the finished result.

Brande Victorian, Senior Entertainment Editor

As soon as I put on this concealer, my friend asked me how I’m able to achieve such a smooth matte finish which I think is really the standout property of this product. It’s rich in pigment and provides full coverage without being cakey and it worked well with my foundation and setting powder which was a huge plus. I use concealer mostly for highlighting under my eyes and my brows so number 14 was a perfect match for my complexion and Magic Touch held up against Atlanta heat with a proper primer so I only have good things to say.

Emerald Elitou, Fashion and Beauty Writer

Let’s be honest, flaunting a glamorous beat can easily uplift your spirits—especially if you’re spending more time at home. The launch of this new concealer was the perfect opportunity to scroll through the makeup inspiration photos (and videos) that have been piling up on my phone’s storage.

To achieve my look, I used a lighter color (Shade 10) on the inner and outer corner of my eyes, then applied Shade 13 which is closer to my natural hue, in the middle for a lifted look—a viral hack that I saw on TikTok, no doubt. The formula is impressively hydrating and melted into my skin like butter. Since the concealer doesn’t self-set, I had plenty of time to blend the product into my skin.

I love that the formula reflects the light to help blur imperfections like the subtle discoloration of my constantly tired-looking eyes. Overall, I’ll definitely be keeping this concealer in my “fast face” bag thanks to its flawless finish.

How To Find Your Perfect Shade Of Magic Touch Concealer

ABH was founded in the spirit of inclusivity, so it only makes sense that the brand’s first-ever concealer lives up to its goal of providing cosmetics for everyone. “Our customers are our top priority, and we believe in creating products and shade ranges for all, from brow to complexion products,” Soare reveals.

To find the perfect shade of concealer—available in 25 shades ranging from Fair to Deep—Soare suggests selecting a hue that is two shades lighter than your skin tone and/or foundation. “Matching two shades lighter will provide a natural, brightening effect. An easy guide for understanding undertones is: warm has peach or golden hues, neutral has a balance of warm and cool hues, and cool has pink, red, or bluish hues,” she concludes.

The Magic Touch Concealer is available to shop starting today (August 18) at AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com.