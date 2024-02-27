Product of the Week: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel

Composite by ESSENCE Staff.

If you’re like me and can’t leave the house without your brows on, run, do not walk, to get Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new Brow Freeze gel. Whether you need your brows to go from day to night or just want to set your brows without feeling stiff or tacky, this Gel has you covered. The clear brow gel goes on like mascara, making the first step to styling your brows the only step you need.

Its three-sided applicator works on every brow type. The short side shapes skinny brows into that flawless ‘90s arch, while the long bristles separate bushy brows for a full, lustrous look. Once you’ve created your desired brow style, use the flat side to freeze your hairs into place. The product is not just easy to use, its quick dry formula makes me reach for it before a workout and when I’m doing a quick, on-the-go makeup look.

On days when I’m going for a natural brow look, I start with my favorite brow pencil: first going toward the tail then backstroking to fill in any spots I missed. Next, I follow up with the Brow Freeze Gel to lock everything into place. But, these days, I find myself looking to achieve the spiked soap bar look which begins with combing my brows up with the styling gel bristles then laminating the hairs with the flat side. Within a minute, when my eyebrows are dry, I use a fine brow pen to draw tiny hairs that mimic my own. With many of the other brow gels I’ve tried, I have to use my fingers to lay my brows down but the flat side of the applicator brush takes away this sticky step. And just like that, my eyebrows have gone from 3rd cousins twice removed to identical twins!