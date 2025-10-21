An Expert Guide To Styling Your Curly Bob Haircut

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s no secret that bobs are having a moment. The sleek, asymmetrical style is often seen on celebrities, including Cardi B and Ayo Edebiri, and solidifies that short hair is good hair, too.

Bobs have been around forever, and have seen quite the evolution. From the timeless ear-length look seen on the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Zendaya, to the adapted long version, also known as a lob, paraded by Tika Sumpter.

While bobs are often straight and known for their blunt cut, that doesn’t mean you can’t rock them in a curly style. Some of our favorites include the loose curls rocked by Taraji P. Henson, curly locs as seen on Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o, and an intentionally frizzy texture on Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ahead, we tapped two celebrity stylists who are experts in the anatomy of curly bobs on how you can rock the style with your natural kinks, coils, and curls.

​​​Behind the Curly Bob

There is no rule that explicitly states that bobs can’t be curly. Originating in the 1910s and 1920s, the style was inspired by Joan of Arc and the designs of hairdresser Antoine de Paris, and popularized by dancer Irene Castle and later stars such as Colleen Moore. It symbolized independence and modernity, serving as a rebellious counterpoint to the long, traditional hairstyles.

The popularity of the curly bob emerged in the mid-to-late 1920s. The style followed the initial trend of the straight bob, as women used methods like finger waving, comb waving, and chemical perms to create waves and curls in their short hair.

Fast-forward to the 21st century, as more women began to embrace their natural curl pattern, the image of the curly bob shifted. “The curly bob is one of those styles that never really goes out of fashion because it’s versatile and celebrates texture,” says Annagjid “Kee” Taylor, Celebrity Hairstylist, CEO + Founder, Author and Creator of Deeper Than Hair. “It feels modern, yet still retains that classic, face-framing shape that works well on a wide range of curl patterns.”

Curly bobs made their debut on the modern red carpet last year, as celebrities embraced the versatility of their curly and coily locs. Often highlighting the unique features of one’s face, like Yara Shahidi’s curls lifting her gorgeous cheekbones, or Kerry Washington’s gentle yet asymmetrical cut, adding tone and depth to her face.

How to Achieve A Curly Bob

There are many layers to achieving the ideal bob (no pun intended). This hairstyle is often used to accentuate and frame the face, highlighting one’s natural features. Whether you’re going for a voluminous or layered look, ensuring the cut and shape of the bob are accurate will determine its outcome.

Celebrity stylist and anchor artist Sarai Martinez, who has worked with Kings Court actor Tyson Beckford, suggests sticking to the fundamentals when it comes to cutting and tailoring the cut to the specific needs of the curls. “In order to avoid the triangle look, you want to remove the weight on the ends by texturizing,” she suggests. “I do recommend layering, [it helps] break up that shape, making it more concave.”

For those with tighter hair textures, Taylor emphasizes the importance of considering shrinkage and hydration for a defined and bouncy look. Depending on the desired look, both stylists recommend that those with curls start with a firm-holding mousse (or gel for a tighter hold) and use a diffuser for those airy, bouncy curls.

While attempting a new hairstyle can feel a bit intimidating, Taylor encourages experimentation and reminds us that curls come in various shapes, patterns, and sizes.

“Curls need variety depending on the season and environment,” she explains. “The shaggy and layered variations are trendy – they feel a little rebellious while still polished. Asymmetrical curly bobs are also super chic and add a unique edge.”

For those with a round face or features such as high cheekbones, long, layered curly bobs with a center or deep side part emphasize angles and volume while highlighting the natural curl pattern. Those with more defined jawbones and nose lines can opt for a chin-length cut and a middle part for added softness.

And, while we know it’s tempting to run your fingers through your soft tresses, Taylor emphasizes the importance of letting your hair dry and form naturally on its own time, and avoiding over-manipulation.

“People touch their curls too soon or too much, and that’s a recipe for frizz.”

Which products are good for a curly bob?

In addition to shine, silkiness, and body, Taylor and Martinez suggest aiming for frizz-free products and a strong leave-in conditioner for round-the-clock moisture.

“It’s essential to have a leave-in spray that refreshes the hair and refreshes the curl without washing,” Martinez comments. “You can also use an everyday serum that you can put towards the ends and also a low-alcohol mousse to refresh the curl.”

All hairstyles begin with a solid foundation of good hair products. With so many gels, creams, foams, and texturizing products on the market, it can feel overwhelming to find the right ones to create your unique bob. Below, we list the best products that will nourish and prep your curls for the perfect, poignant bob.

HASK Curl Care 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray Loaded with hair-loving ingredients and oils such as coconut oil for antibreakage and argan oil for anti-frizz. This lightweight spray provides a great yet thin layer of hydration and hair care for the perfect bob prep. “For lightweight definition, I reach for HASK Curl Care 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray,” says Taylor. “It gives hydration, shine, and frizz control but won’t overload fine curls.” Available at haskbeauty.com 9 Shop Now TGIN Moisture Rich Sulfate Free Shampoo A clean base is needed for the best curl definition. This shampoo, created by the late Chris-Tia Donaldson, offers a deep cleanse that gently removes impurities without stripping the hair of its natural oils and moisture. Available at tginatural.com 17 Shop Now The Doux Chief Rocka Mousse If you’re going to doux it, make sure you doux it right. Perfect for all curl types, this unique gel-to-foam mousse provides high definition and bounce without weighing the hair down, making it ideal for styling a curly bob. “Mousse tends to activate as a de-frizzer when having one or two day-old hair,” says Martinez. “Instead of adding oils, I would definitely add a mousse to contain the curl and de-frizz at the same time while also creating volume.” Available at thedoux.com 17 Shop Now Camille Rose Guava Slip Conditioner Providing the ultimate burst of moisture, this conditioner is ideal for nourishing your locs while offering excellent slip for easy detangling, fighting pesky fairy knots, and split ends. Available at ulta.com 13 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.