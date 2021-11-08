The ongoing Thanksgiving feud between pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie is a tale as old as time. We know that there’s no match for a homemade sweet potato pie from the matriarch of your family, but AMBI Skincare now has the facts to back up the claim that the highly-rated must-have holiday dish is essential for not only your plate but a good skincare routine.

Now introducing AMBI’s new Even & Clear® collection, which prioritizes sweet potato extract as an active ingredient. In comparison to its alleged competitor — the pumpkin — sweet potatoes contain more essential nutrients and are chock full of antioxidants and vitamins A, C, and E. Known as “the beauty food,” sweet potato helps fight against hyperpigmentation while promoting healthy, glowing, and even-toned skin.

As part of the new AMBI® Even & Clear® launch, the timeless Black-owned skincare brand has introduced three new cleansers that cleanser to each unique skin type: Soothing Chamomile Complexion Facial Cleanser for all skin types including sensitive skin, Moisturizing Coconut Oil Cocoa Butter Facial Cleanser for dry and combination skin, and Purifying Charcoal Black Soap Facial Cleanser for oily and combination skin. Each cleanser has been noted to be free of any fragrances, dyes, alcohols, and artificial soaps.

“Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition that many Black women struggle with, and sweet potatoes can help reduce the appearance of dark spots and discoloration,” notes Tricia McKenzie, AMBI® Brand Manager, about the benefits of sweet potatoes for Black women. “Sweet potatoes resonate with our audience. One of our goals is to always focus on developing high-quality ingredients to provide our customers with smooth and even-toned skin. Sweet potatoes were a natural choice for this new collection, as they are packed with antioxidants and Vitamins A, C, and E, which are all essential for a healthy and glowing complexion.”

As a sweet potato lover herself, McKenzie reminisced with ESSENCE about her earliest sweet potato memories. “My earliest memory of eating sweet potatoes is definitely Thanksgiving family dinners – baked sweet potato casserole with and without marshmallows, [also known as] candied yams,” she says excitedly. McKenzie teased that the next launch of the “Sweet Potato Extract” edition will include the AMBI® Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF-30.

“We are thrilled to launch these new cleansers that meet the unique needs of our consumers with melanin-rich skin,” read the statement of AMBI’s Head of Marketing Nicole Ray Robinson. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell also expressed her excitement about the launch of the Sweet Potato Complex cleansers, especially because it’s “great for all skin types to help

improve discoloration and uneven skin tone.”

Select cleansers from the Even & Clear Facial Cleanser Collection with Sweet Potato Complex and the African Black Soap Face and Body Bar are now available at Ambi.com, Amazon, CVS, and Dollar General.