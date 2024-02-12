Alicia Keys Glows During The Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Alicia Keys is Fresh-Faced and Glowing in Glam from Keys Soulcare during Super Bowl Sunday Halftime Show.

It’s a well-known fact that many viewers tune into the Super Bowl not just for the game itself, but for the Halftime show, too. This year, Usher put on an unforgettable performance that included a surprise appearance by none other than Alicia Keys.

The 43-year-old singer took to the stage playing a piano while singing her hit song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” She was dressed in a stunning red bejeweled bodysuit and cape that billowed behind her. Fans couldn’t help but notice her natural beat and elegant jumbo twists. Meanwhile, her edges were particularly impressive, too; impeccably styled and flawlessly defined by the hair poet herself, Fesa Nu.

When it came to the face, celebrity makeup artist Dotti prepped the skin with Keys Soulcare. In particular, she started off with the Golden Cleanser, then, after washing her face, she applied the Skin Transformation Cream for a plumped and hydrated look.

US singer-songwriter Usher performs with US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (R) during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

For the base, Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum did the trick to brighten and smooth the As I Am singer’s complexion. To add a pop of color, Dotti applied the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in Grace with her fingers and buffed using the Natural Flush Complexion Brush.

Tying everything together was a natural lip thanks to the Comforting Balm and Comforting Tinted Lip Balm in Sheer Bliss, which added a berry sheen, complementing the color on Keys’ cheeks. We’ll definitely be taking inspo from the singer– who constantly reminds us of the power of minimal makeup and creative protective styles– all year long.