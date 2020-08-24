Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just dropped a word about beauty in the latest Vogue Beauty Secrets. In the video where she shared her skin care routine, her makeup rituals, and how to get her signature red lip, she also explained her philosophies on true beauty and how to get self-confidence.

“If I had to give one piece of advice, it’s that they key to beauty is the inside job,” said the 30-year-old native New Yorker.

“Our culture is so predicated on diminishing women and kind of preying on our self-esteem. And so it’s quite a radical act and it’s almost like a mini protest to love yourself in a society that’s always trying to tell you you’re not the right weight, you’re not the right color,” she continued. “When you stand up and say, ‘you don’t make that decision, I make that decision,’ it’s very powerful. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun.”

The congresswoman said that she went from working in a restaurant to being on cable news all the time and it was a jarring shift for her, so she struggled initially. Eventually she realized that looking for validation from the outside was a waste of her time. Now, if she spends an hour putting her face together, it’s only for her.

And while Ocasio-Cortez says the key is doing the work on your insides, she does admit that a little red lipstick can’t hurt, giving her a boost of confidence when she needs it from time to time.

She also cited Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place foundation as her go-to when she knows that she’ll be photographed a lot, and tinted moisturizer (she used NARS) as her absolute love for their lightness on the skin.

“The key to beauty is feeling beautiful and no amount of money or makeup can really compensate for loving yourself. So make sure that you do that – that is the one foundation for everything,” she finished. “And if you need a little boost or if you’re feeling particularly challenged that day, look in the mirror and say ‘I’m the bomb. And I will make the world a better place in my own little pocket because that’s what I’m here to do.’”