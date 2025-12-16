Aja Naomi King And L’Oréal Women Of Worth Mark 20 Years Of Empowerment

Courtesy of Michael Simon

Hollywood’s brightest gathered under the stars at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate 20 years of L’Oréal Paris’s Women of Worth, and ESSENCE was there to experience every radiant moment.

Shimmering gowns, luminous smiles, and the familiar scent of L’Oréal hairspray filled the air as the night honored beauty, self-care, and women transforming their communities.

For Emmy-nominated actress and L’Oréal spokesperson Aja Naomi King and the 2025 honorees, the simple acts of caring for their skin, hair and spirit nurture confidence, affirm their worth, and help them show up with purpose.

King arrived in a striking blue leather gown, her loose waves and low ponytail framing a soft glow. She shared exclusively with ESSENCE that serving as a judge has opened her eyes to the depth of the honorees’ commitment.

“What has meant the most to me is how inspired I am by these women,” King says. “It takes one decision. These are women who wake up every morning and decide they are going to put good into the world.”

Honoring Two Decades of Change

Women of Worth was created from L’Oréal’s signature mantra, “Because You’re Worth It,” to spotlight women whose courage and compassion uplift those around them. Over two decades, the program has honored over 200 changemakers, providing mentorship, funding, and national visibility that strengthens their impact.

This year’s honorees carry that mission forward. Yasmine Arrington Brooks, founder and executive director of ScholarCHIPS, Inc., supports young people with incarcerated parents through scholarships and community programming.

“Being honored by L’Oréal has expanded our visibility in a powerful way,” Brooks shared with ESSENCE. “It helps ScholarCHIPS reach and support even more students pursuing higher education.”

Gloria Umanah, founder and executive director of The Hope Booth, transforms phone booths into free mental health support centers in underserved communities.

“The L’Oréal recognition reflected back the impact I rarely pause to acknowledge,” Umanah says. “It deepened my commitment to the work. This is only the beginning.”

Mizpah Brown-Rich, CEO and co-founder of Joshua’s Gift, Inc., serves families navigating autism and intellectual disabilities.

“The visibility, connections, and encouragement I receive are truly priceless,” Brown-Rich says. “Expanding my impact, strengthening my purpose, and inspiring dreams that uplift others allow me to step into spaces I once only imagined.”

These women remind us that worth grows through service and through the lives touched along the way.

Representation Changes Everything

Growing up in Walnut, California, King rarely saw dark skinned Black women like herself leading the films and shows she loved. When they appeared, it was almost always as the best friend or side character, never the leading lady.

“Seeing the lack of representation for so many years definitely impacted my idea of worthiness culturally,” King shared with ESSENCE. “What can I bring? What impact can I have? Where will I be valued?”

Early in her career, she set her sights low because of what she believed Hollywood would allow.

“My goal was, if I could be the protagonist’s best friend, who would be some white girl, then I would have made it,” King says.

Her perspective changed on the set of How to Get Away with Murder, where she finally saw someone like herself in a leading role.

“Working on a show starring Viola Davis, with other Black characters, showed me that there can be more than one,” King says. “It shifted everything. I realized I can be a lead. The success of other Black women is an indication of what my success can be. I can be at the center of the story.”

The honorees echo that power. Their work and visibility open doors for their communities and offer proof that leadership can look like them.

Rituals That Empower

For King and the honorees, beauty and self-care rituals are grounding practices that support clarity, confidence, and intention.

“I fell into the trap of giving everything to my son,” King says. “But if you do that, you will be spent. You have to pour into yourself to pour into others.”

Her mornings begin with meditation, facial massage, and affirmations to center her spirit. Brown-Rich then takes time for quiet reflection and a skincare routine that feels like gratitude in motion.

“A touch of natural makeup, a signature scent, and a deep breath help me step into the day feeling rooted,” King says.

Brooks prioritizes sleep, hydration, and occasional facials to make her feel most like herself.

“Self care is a must in emotionally heavy work,” she says. “Hydrating eye patches, massages, nature walks, and professional hair and nail care help me stay grounded and present for our scholars.”

Umanah leans into daily breathwork, movement, and spiritual reflection.

“Every morning, I take a few moments of silence to check in with myself before I check in with anyone else,” Umanah says.

These rituals create space for stillness and strength, giving these women the energy they need to lead.