This Body Air Brusher's Exhibit Was A Nod To Black Divinity

It’s October and fashion week is over, but airbrush artist Mab is still hellbent on couture. On Saturday night, the artist—known for airbrushing abs at Theophilio’s SS26 show—hosted her first-ever exhibition titled “Aerosol Couture.” Held at the new Black-owned concept space, By Alexander, Mab brought Black divinity to NYC’s Greene Street.

Driving in from her hometown on Halloween night, her two hour drive from New Haven was quickly turning into four when she got a call from singer Chxrry to airbrush her into a white swan for Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. “I went to sleep at 1 a.m. and woke up at 6 a.m. to get my hair done and hop right into it,” Mab tells ESSENCE as her hairstylist installs her hot pink wig while airbrushing six models the day of her exhibit.

On Lil’ Kim-like pastie-clad bodies, she loaded up her airbrush gun—using Mehron Makeup and Pro Acrylic Paint from MAC, one of her exhibit’s sponsors—and blurred the line between beauty and fashion.

Courtesy of Alizayuh

For Mab, this looks like airbrushing a red cropped turtle neck and black coochie cutters straight onto a model’s bare skin, giving “skin-tight” an even more literal meaning. The model then jumped onto a blue motorcycle, revved the engine and filled the room with smoke as a pole dancer covered in complete silver body paint began to spin in front of a guest list including photographer Myles Loftin, Head of State designer Taofeek Abijako, and Chxrry.

“You have to love yourself to be up there. It’s so vulnerable,” Mab says, pointing out the confidence required to be airbrushed while almost nude. The artist has been finding beauty in Black bodies since she first picked up an airbrush gun six years ago. Now, as she looks into the future, “[I want to] paint the girls at Magic City,” Mab says, with her eyes set on the Atlanta strip club scene. “Community is what I look for everywhere.”

