Afrochella 2019 Was Full Of Must-See Body Art

When you mix Africa’s diverse culture with festival fashion, you get a camera roll of creatives wearing headwraps, Ankara prints, body chains, and body art. This year’s Afrochella Festival held in Accra, Ghana over the weekend was chockfull of all the above. But we have to admit that we were most enamored with the latter.

Festival-goers were clad head to toe in creative designs, and the unique body art was too good not to capture.

Below check out the festive face paint and tribal trimmings we spotted during the cultural celebration. And don’t forget to bookmark these looks for the festival season.

Share :