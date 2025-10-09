All The Affordable Beauty Products Jasmine Tookes Is Using This Fall

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Allies of Skin

As a supermodel, pregnant mother of two, and founder of the beauty brand Brunel, you may expect Jasmine Tookes’s beauty cabinet to be full of bank-breaking products. But, the secret to her beauty isn’t bound to an inaccessible price tag. In fact, all of her favorite fall products can be found right in the drugstore beauty section—with just a few worth splurging on.

“I’m loving the resurgence of radiant, healthy skin, that ‘lit-from-within’ glow that feels effortless and timeless,” Tookes tells ESSENCE about the beauty trends she’s most excited about this season. “It’s less about heavy contouring and more about letting your natural features shine.”

From monochromatic makeup to using masks to turn her bathroom into a spa, see all of her favorite products, her everyday beauty routine, and why they’re perfect for this season below.

On Her Fall Beauty Routine

“My morning starts with a gentle cleanse, vitamin C serum, and a lightweight moisturizer with SPF,” she says, before layering on her Brunel Golden Hour Glow Oil from neck to toe. “It’s my secret to looking like I just stepped out of golden light, even on the busiest days.”

The next step is makeup, which she says remains minimal, yet flawless. “Sheer foundation, creamy concealer, brushed-up brows, and a neutral lip,” is all she does. As for her hair, it’s “usually either sleek and tucked or in soft waves, depending on the day.”

At night, she does her skincare routine again, but this time she double cleanses, uses a hydrating mask, and reapplies the oil to keep her skin supple for the next day.

Jasmine Tookes’s Beauty Edit

