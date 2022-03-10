It seems like every other day there’s a new magical ingredient making beauty headlines. Most of the time, when we’re talking about hair, said ingredient promises to completely transform the scalp and deliver growth like never before. And while some do actually make good on those promises, in most cases, it falls flat.

Blue tansy, however, is the real deal. For those unfamiliar — like I was — blue tansy is a yellow flower (yes, the name is a little deceiving) found in Morocco. The beloved blossom has widely become recognized for its ability to sooth and strengthen the skin. Hence, it only makes sense that when used in hair products, it does the same. Adwoa Beauty’s new Blue Tansy Collection is proof of that.

Contrary to the ingredient, I’m no newbie (pun intended) to Adwoa Beauty. Its Baomint Deep Conditioning treatment is a product I swear by, so upon learning that a new line would be coming, I needed no convincing.

Immediately, I began incorporating each offering into my routine, but these particular three products have stolen my heart — and space on my vanity.



Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo

Clarifying shampoos can be tricky, especially for someone like me who struggles with dry scalp. I often find that after use my hair feels stripped and dry — leaving me worse off than before. I then have to pile on extra emollients to overcompensate for what I lost during the wash process. This gel formula in the Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo doesn’t cause any of that.

Blended with elm and bamboo, two ingredients known for nourishing hair, this strikes the perfect balance between cleansing and hydration. Even more, there’s zero sulfates so I don’t have to worry about any scalp irritation. Any shampoo that can make my hair feel squeaky clean while also strong and soft, has my vote forever.

Blue Tansy Reparative Mask

A great hair mask is a non-negotiable when it comes to my wash day routine. Reason being, with my busy and often inconsistent schedule, I don’t always have the time to give the proper daily love to my strands like I should. A once a week masking is the hair reset I need, and in my opinion, one of the biggest factors in my sustained hair growth.

The marriage of moroccan lava clay, blue tansy flower oil and spirulina extract in this Blue Tansy Reparative Mask mesh beautifully for easy detangling, curl definition and unbeatable shine. This is how I apply: After shampooing and conditioning, I saturate my hair — using a wide-tooth comb to work through each strand. After, I apply a plastic cap and let it sit on my hair for about an hour — if my hair is feeling super dry and brittle, I’ll let it penetrate overnight.

Upon thoroughly rinsing with cool water, my hair is soft as a cloud. It’s ultra-hydrated, my coils are defined and bouncy and my scalp is more hydrated than ever.

Blue Tansy Leave in Conditioning Styler

The pièce de résistance is this baby right here. All leave-ins are not created equal — it’s rare that you find one that’s versatile, lightweight, has heat protection and prevents breakage. Well, let’s just say that this Blue Tansy Leave in Conditioning Styler is a diamond in the rough. It only takes a small amount to do what it needs to do — I warm it up in my palms, flip my head over, and work it into my entire head from root to tip.

From there, I either diffuse my hair and allow it to dry or I can move forward with an entire silk-out. Yes, the styler is so versatile that I can move forward with a flowy, lightweight silk press with this exact same product.

And while these may be my three favorites, I implore you to give all five gems from the Blue Tansy collection a try. Whether your hair is damaged, healthy or in-between, this is guaranteed to take your hair game to the next level. Shop all products on Sephora.com.