12 Times Aaliyah Was Ahead Of Her Time With Beauty Trends

On the singer's heavenly birthday, celebrate her life by looking back at all the times she predicted beauty trends years ahead.
12 Times Aaliyah Was Ahead Of Her Time With Beauty Trends
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
By Shalwah Evans ·
Almost 25 years ago, the world lost the legendary Aaliyah Dana Haughton died in a plane crash—along with eight others—en route to Miami from her “Rock the Boat” video shoot in the Bahamas. While her memory remains frozen in the black water waves and sandy peach makeup she wore in her final video, she will forever be ahead of her time.

The last video she shot was looking up to be a turning point for the Princess of R&B, who revealed a new image with her third and final album. She had shed the tough street persona she came up with and began to adopt a softer, more mature style.

Just like her makeup—minimal eyes with an occasionally bold lip—Aaliyah was always one for keeping her dark hair laid. And, as she got older she began to open up with her beauty, embracing makeup color trends, and even being first to wear shades others avoided. At just 22 years old, we lost her too soon, but not before she could make her mark on the beauty world.

On her would-be 47th birthday today, here’s to the times the late legend was ahead of her time in beauty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 2: Musician Aaliyah appears in a portrait taken at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show in New York City on August 2, 1996. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)
Aaliyah attends the Essence Awards 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 04/27/2001. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
Aaliyah arriving at the MTV 20th Anniversary party, “MTV20: Live and Almost Legal” at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on 8/1/01. Photo by Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
1997 file photo of Aaliyah at the Soul Train Awards (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
Aaliyah (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Aaliyah (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Aaliyah (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 01: Photo of AALIYAH (Photo by Sal Idriss/Redferns)
Aaliyah during Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2000 Fashion Show – Backstage at Macy’s in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Aaliyah during Aaliyah In Concert in Irvine, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 27: Aaliyah attends Urban Aid circa 1995. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 27: Aaliyah attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios on June 3, 2000 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
TOPICS: 