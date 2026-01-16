12 Times Aaliyah Was Ahead Of Her Time With Beauty Trends

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Almost 25 years ago, the world lost the legendary Aaliyah Dana Haughton died in a plane crash—along with eight others—en route to Miami from her “Rock the Boat” video shoot in the Bahamas. While her memory remains frozen in the black water waves and sandy peach makeup she wore in her final video, she will forever be ahead of her time.

The last video she shot was looking up to be a turning point for the Princess of R&B, who revealed a new image with her third and final album. She had shed the tough street persona she came up with and began to adopt a softer, more mature style.

Just like her makeup—minimal eyes with an occasionally bold lip—Aaliyah was always one for keeping her dark hair laid. And, as she got older she began to open up with her beauty, embracing makeup color trends, and even being first to wear shades others avoided. At just 22 years old, we lost her too soon, but not before she could make her mark on the beauty world.

On her would-be 47th birthday today, here’s to the times the late legend was ahead of her time in beauty.