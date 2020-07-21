A Group Of Black Women Discuss What It’s Like To Shop For Makeup At The Drugstore

Drugstore makeup brands typically fall short of meeting the basic needs of Black beauty consumers: a true match foundation that doesn’t skim on quality. And Black Radiance aims to draw attention to the long-standing issue with a new video from their My Shade Is Everything campaign.

In the clip, Black Radiance amplifies the voices of a group of Black women, who discuss what it’s like to shop for a foundation at a drugstore, where the shade range is vexingly shallow.

And it’s worth noting that the women, who have various skin tones, share similar experiences when it comes to finding the “perfect shade.”

Unsurprisingly, the foundation is “either too light or too dark” or “off altogether,” which indicates that in 2020, there is still work to do to make the beauty community a place that is inclusive of all. And connecting beauty brands with Black consumers is an essential part of the process.

Listen to the women weigh in on representation and more here. And stay up to date with the My Shade Is Everything campaign by subscribing to Black Radiance on YouTube, and following the brand on Instagram at @blackradiance.