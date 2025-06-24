9 Times Solange Bet On Natural Beauty

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Solange has long been a world-building architect in her own right. She’s the founder of Saint Heron, a multidisciplinary creative group, the curator of Eldorado Ballroom Houston’s summer series, and, an actress, singer, and mother to model Julez Smith. While the worlds she creates makes life more beautiful, as does the beauty in her otherworldly presence.

On the front row at Chloe’s FW18 show, her pillow-like ‘fro and softly glistened lips made us question if we were in heaven. Then, she performed at Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s SS18 show in Afrocentric braids: jumbo cornrows wrapped in twine outlined with face-framing micro rows. But, her relationship with blonde hair didn’t end with braids. The following year, she cut and bleached her natural hair at Stuart Weitzman, then at the 2018 Met Gala, turned blonde braids into a halo with her natural hair covered in a black durag. While her makeup is often minimal—her Eldorado Ballroom looks require only a skin tint, mascara, and lip balm—Solange’s Met Gala beauty moment featured Diana Ross-like bottom lashes and smokey shadow.

Covered in pearls, she continued her fashion show tour at Kenzo’s SS20 show, performing in a white pedicure and antenna-like fixtures popping out of her pretzeled twists. A few years later, she debuted her Saint Heron glassware collection during her A House Is Not A Home screening wearing a glass blown manicure and a simple shimmer eyeshadow (think: ILIA Beauty’s Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in “Opulent”). In her most recent beauty look, she attended Telfar’s 20th anniversary show over the weekend, donning wet-textured water waves and a natural French tip which proved just how beautiful her naked features are.

In honor of Solange’s 39th solar return, scroll on for 9 of her best beauty moments in recent history.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Singer Solange Knowles attends the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Solange Knowles sings at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh Collection during New York Fashion Week at the East River Track on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Solange attends the Stuart Weitzman FW18 Presentation and Cocktail Party at The Pool on February 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Solange attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Solange Knowles attends the Kenzo Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Solange Knowles attends New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14:(Editors Note: Image has been retouched) Solange Knowles attends as Saint Heron unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple at “A House Is Not A Home” screening, on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal)

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Solange Knowles is seen front row at the Jil Sander Spring Summer 2025 Show By Lucie And Luke Meier during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Jil Sander)