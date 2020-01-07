9 Hot New Beauty Products To Try Right Now

Let’s be honest. It isn’t easy keeping up with all the new beauty products that are released every month. Thankfully, the ones you ought to know about come across my desk.
Last month I smoothed on globs of moisturizer, spritzed on dozens of mists, and tried hundreds of lip balms (I know tough job), to bring you a list of the best new beauty products to try.
You should know that I’m pretty hard to impress, so you can trust that these recs are worth the buy.
To see the beauty finds that made me go “wow,” scroll through the gallery
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer+Serum
Wouldn’t it be great to shave time off of your makeup and skincare routine? Well, now you can with this hybrid serum that doubles as a moisturizer and primer. Because this skin enhancer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, you’ll get the moisture you love and the dewy glow you adore, whether you wear it alone or with makeup.
Makeup By Mario X Sephora Complexion Brush Set
The secret to getting flawless makeup isn’t in buying an expensive foundation or an overpriced serum. It’s all about using the proper face tools. And thanks to Sephora’s collaboration with master makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, we can all finally blend, sculpt, and highlight like a pro. The beauty powerhouses teamed up to bring us a blending set featuring six synthetic-fiber brushes that deliver seamless coverage.
KimChi Chic Beauty Diamond Sharts
On our quest to find the shiniest eyeshadows for the holiday season, we stumbled upon real gems: Diamond Shard Eyeshadows, and they make your lids glisten like glass. These smooth and sparkly pigments are incredible for making your eyes pop.
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadow Mix and Match Eye Shadow Palette
Fenty Beauty just released eight new eyeshadow palettes, and they each feature six pretty pigments in a combination of matte and shimmer finishes. With innovative packaging, you can snap them together to create a custom palette with your go-to shades.
Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit
If you want to make your teeth brighter, brushing alone may not cut it. That’s where this easy to use brightening system comes in to play. It features an LED whitening tray and twenty whitening gels for making your teeth six shades brighter in as little as ten days. Watch your smile transform right before your eye.
Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Honey Melt Cleanser
Honey is a natural Humectant and this time of year could use all the moisture we can get. That's why we recommend keeping this nourishing facial cleanser in rotation. It rids the skin of impurities, while keeping your skin hydrated.
Hawaiian Tropic Matte Effect
This matte drying sunscreen is a no brainer for jet-setting nomads. Whether your next destination is to a tropical island or the countryside, this formula will keep your skin dry and protected. Not to mention, it also smells incredible!
Black Radiance Pout It On! Botanical Beauty Oil
Protect your skin from environmental pollutants and dryness with this antimicrobial and antifungal botanical-based beauty oil. It locks in moisture and keeps toxins out.
European Wax Center Browfection Brow Liner And Sharpener
Brows frame the face, and this new tool will ensure that your's looks picture perfect. Whether you prefer thick or thin brows, this smudge-free formula will make them look super natural.