9 Glam Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

‘Tis the season of glamorous beauty looks. As we move into December, celebrities have been gifting us with the most iconic hair and makeup inspiration to end the year. This includes everything from full matte coverage and gradient eyebrows, to dark updos and sharp nails. It’s clear that Hollywood’s best is ready to celebrate the holidays with family, friends and the vanity chair.

To start off the festive season, let’s all cheers to Beyoncé’s platinum blonde wig. Causing a stir this week, the Queen graced us with her silver-toned tresses, warm, sparkly eyeshadow and neutral lip. Her red toe nails paved the way for a beauty moment which stood in its own lane (other celebrities preferred darker hair and neutral-toned nails). For example, Lori Harvey and Coco Jones both went with a dark brown updo and nude nails. As for Precious Lee and Ari Lennox? Their oval-shaped, neutral nails flipped their wavy, curly wigs to the wind.

As for makeup, matte is back! The holiday season is the best time of year for full beats. Chloe Bailey’s bold, matte brown lip paired with a knife-sharp accent nail is proof. Monica’s makeup look was left in black and white, adding to the mystique of her dramatic, powdery shadow and statement eyelashes. However, Amina Muaddi and Lori Harvey remained a fan of the popular dewy beauty looks with their dark-lined lip gloss. Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t choose a side, as she wiped it all clean with next to no makeup at all.

Below, take a look at 9 of the most glamorous celebrity beauty moments this week.