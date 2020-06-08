9 Black Male Beauty Influencers To Follow

Photo: Courtesy of NYX

The nationwide call to end systemic racism has forced the beauty community to do some much-needed introspection. Making the industry a space that’s inclusive for all not only requires brands to extend their shade range in cosmetics, but it also requires companies to hire more people of color—from executives to creatives.

Platforms like YouTube and Instagram are flowing with Black beauty talent, and few get an opportunity to work closely with brands, and even fewer of them are men.

As brands strategize on how to make more seats at the table for people of color, we also hope they’re reserving spots for the talented male creatives who teach us how to slay.

To help draw visibility to the community of male makeup artists and beauty bloggers, here’s a list of a few Black beauty boys you should be following on Instagram.