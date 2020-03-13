9 Beauty Products To Help You Keep Calm During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the rising safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, you may spend the coming weeks working from home to help reduce your risk of exposure.
The heightened protective measures may have you on edge, so now is the perfect time to indulge in a little self-care to help you keep calm.
And what’s more relaxing than applying a sheet mask to your face? That’s why we’ve rounded up the best sheet masks for soothing your skin and your senses in the gallery below.
Here are nine stress-relieving masks to try from the comfort of your bed. And remember before you touch your face, wash your hands.
Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Soothing Hydra Solution™
TONYMOLY I'm Real Lavender Sheet Mask
Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask
Origins Flower Fusion™ Lavender Soothing Sheet Mask
Yes To Cucumbers Calming Paper Face Mask
Origins Flower Fusion™ Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask
Peach Slices Calm Mask
Rael Bamboo Face Sheet Masks- 5 Sheets
TONYMOLY I'm Green Tea Sheet Mask