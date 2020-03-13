9 Beauty Products To Help You Keep Calm During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo: Getty

Due to the rising safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, you may spend the coming weeks working from home to help reduce your risk of exposure.

The heightened protective measures may have you on edge, so now is the perfect time to indulge in a little self-care to help you keep calm.

And what’s more relaxing than applying a sheet mask to your face? That’s why we’ve rounded up the best sheet masks for soothing your skin and your senses in the gallery below.

Here are nine stress-relieving masks to try from the comfort of your bed. And remember before you touch your face, wash your hands.