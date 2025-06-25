8 Innovative Sunscreens That Will Simplify Your Daily SPF Routine

David Lees / Getty Images

Summer is here, and protecting your skin shouldn’t feel like a chore. For too long, sunscreen hasn’t worked for melanin-rich skin—leaving behind white casts, greasy residue, or an unnatural gray tint. But here’s the truth: melanin offers some natural protection, but it doesn’t block harmful UV rays. Daily SPF can play an essential role in preventing sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer.

Sunscreens generally fall into two categories: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreens sit on top of the skin, acting like a shield that reflects UV rays away. They’re ideal for sensitive skin but often leave a visible white or gray cast on deeper skin tones.

Chemical sunscreens absorb into the skin, converting UV rays into heat that dissipates harmlessly. These formulas tend to be lighter and blend seamlessly—especially on brown skin—but can sometimes irritate sensitive complexions. Both types protect, just in different ways.

The good news? Today’s sunscreens are smarter—with a range of options designed with melanin-rich skin in mind. They offer sheer and tinted coverage, nourishing ingredients, and finishes that feel natural and comfortable. Whether you prefer a simple routine or like layering your skincare, these eight sunscreens will make daily SPF effortless and effective.

