8 Black-Owned Beauty Drops That Deserve The Hype

Composite by India Espy-Jones

What if your beauty products did more than moisturize? What if they held memories? Reflected culture? And even elevated your mood?

These drops don’t just work—they mean something. They’re the skincare pens, the candles, and the perfumes that feel equivalent to a wink, a deep breath, or a hug from someone who really sees you.

Let’s raise a glass to Black-owned beauty and wellness brands that not only offer quality, but deliver an experience, too.

Here are eight essentials that earn the hype not through flash, but through feeling.

You could light a candle—or you could light a Litotes fragrance and step into a story. Founded by Kari Herrera—podcast host, writer, and fragrance lover—Litotes crafts traditional candles like novels: top notes as “first thoughts,” heart notes as the plot, and base notes as the lingering afterglow.

Within “The Classics,” you’ll find three collections—The Authors, The Library, and The Academics—each inspired by the worlds of literature, memory, and mood. Think Flora Neale Hurston, Peony Morrison, and Langston’s Library: richly layered scents that honor iconic Black authors and their storytelling legacies. Imagine magnolia and sweet rain evoking Hurston’s Florida, or dandelion-nodding Peony Morrison drawing from The Bluest Eye.

These aren’t just candles—they’re sensory essays, literary therapy, portals to another time. And yes, they deserve a spot in your beauty lineup, right between the face mist and the serum. Because real glow starts with nervous system peace.

Litotes also offers taper candles, car diffusers, and beautifully crafted candle accessories—all handmade with care by Kari herself.

This sleek, click-up serum pen isn’t just smart skincare—it’s soft care. Furcy Botanik is rooted in Haitian traditions and inspired by the mountain village of Furcy, known for its lush botanicals and healing practices. Co-created by a Haitian-born beauty pro, Nathania Dominique, and a renowned chemist, Harvey Gedeon, the formula blends ancestral plant wisdom with modern efficacy. The star: a bio-ferment of Djon Djon mushroom—long used in Haitian wellness rituals—and guava leaf, known to lift, smooth, and brighten the eye area from the first swipe, with visible results in just 7 days. Puffiness, dark circles, expression lines? Handled.

The cooling metal tip is perfect for those in-between moments when your skin needs a reset but your schedule won’t quit. Toss it in your bag, keep it in the fridge, swipe it post-red-eye or pre-Zoom. Chic, compact, carry-on friendly—this is skincare for people who appreciate results and ritual.

One whiff and you’ll get why this body oil has a loyal following. Body Nectar doesn’t just seal in moisture—it seals in intention. Created by The Kintsugi Woman, a brand rooted in affirmation-driven care, it turns your routine into a ritual your skin (and senses) will remember.

Available in playful, craveable scents like Fruit Loops, Black Cherry, and Lemon Blueberry Crumble, each bottle is handmade in small batches with nourishing oils like avocado, moringa, and sunflower. Orders even arrive with affirmation cards—a thoughtful touch that reflects the brand’s belief in beauty as self-love. Vegan and travel-friendly. The kind of glow-up that feels like care, not a chore.

For those drawn to herbal rituals, these hand-rolled Cloud 11 Prerolls offer a calming, plant-based way to unwind. The blend—featuring blue lotus, mugwort, and damiana—draws on botanicals traditionally used to ease the mind, ground the body, and soothe the nervous system. No THC or CBD, just calming herbs to bring you back to center.

Created by herbalist and Caribbean-rooted founder Brianna Cherniak, Moss Medicine is about returning to time-honored healing practices in a way that feels grounded, modern, and accessible. These prerolls are ideal for winding down, enhancing pre-sleep rituals, or simply tuning in when your body asks you to listen. Ethereal, not escapist—and a soulful addition to your self-care kit.

This is your skin’s overnight support system—deeply hydrating, smoothing, and restorative while you sleep. IKNOW Skincare was founded by Germaine Bolds-Leftridge, inspired by memories of her mother crafting beauty treatments from garden herbs and fridge staples.

That legacy lives on in formulas made especially for maturing skin (35+), delivering glow without shame or fear-based “anti-aging” talk. R4 blends natural butters and oils—shea butter, argan oil, mango butter—with aloe vera, retinol, and hyaluronic acid to nourish—not fight—aging skin, treating each year as something to honor, not erase.

01 01 Sweeter Juice Skin Shea Butter + Neem Dream Cream Available at sweeterjuiceskin.com 25 Shop Now

When life gets loud, grounding can start with your skin. This rich, reparative cream—an herbal hug made with West African shea butter and neem oil—soothes dryness while helping you reconnect with your body. No synthetic fragrances. Just time-honored ingredients with calming, restorative benefits.

Created by husband-and-wife duo Olunife and Dr. Johnson Ofomata, Sweeter Juice Skin combines her 15+ years as a licensed integrative aesthetician with his medical background to deliver care that’s rooted in Nigerian heritage and respect for every hand in the process. Whether you go unscented or reach for scents like Lavender, Tea Tree Oil, and Mango, this is moisture that meets the moment—and gives your nervous system a break. Pro tip: The minis are great for keeping in your bag / desk / car when you need to give dry hands some TLC.

If you know Camille Rose, you know it’s a treat for the senses—next-level scents and ingredients that would make any DIY enthusiast swoon. Their latest drop, the Guava Slip Whipped Soufflé Styler from the new Guava Slip Collection, delivers all that and more.

Infused with guava essence and Kakadu plum extract (hello, vitamins A and C), it gives high-porosity or dry hair the moisture it craves and the soft, juicy definition perfect for your next braid out. Think: hold without the crunch, hydration that actually lasts, and a silky slip that plays nice with your LCO routine. It leaves your hair styled and thriving for days—often with no touch-ups and zero buildup. That “I woke up like this” energy? Fully achieved.

Cécred’s Nourishing Hair Oil strikes that ideal balance of luxe and lightweight. Infused with 13 plant-based oils (including baobab, sea buckthorn, moringa, black seed, and castor), this silicone-free blend reinforces the hair’s lipid barrier, seals in hydration, and leaves strands soft, flexible, and naturally luminous. The scent? Temple Oud: a warm, layered fragrance with notes of sandalwood, violet leaves, jasmine, and Haitian vetiver that lingers like a mood.

Use it post-style for shine, on damp hair to seal in hydration and add nourishment, pressed into braids or locs, or even mixed into conditioner for an extra boost. Whether you’re giving edges some love or adding a glow to your beard, this oil delivers care that travels well—it comes in both 0.7 oz and 1.7 oz sizes. Pro tip: when opening it for the first time, use tweezers to remove the small plastic stopper before dispensing.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.