“2025 is the year of the pixie,” Topicals founder Olamide Olowe told ESSENCE exclusively a few weeks ago. Since then, we spotted models Aweng Chuol and Anok Yai in spiked and gamine versions respectively, and even Zendaya taking the elfish cut literal in a new on campaign.

“A pixie cut is incredibly versatile,” says Oribe hair stylist Stacey Ciceron. “I’ve noticed that clients start craving a big change once the weather warms up, and a pixie is the ultimate fresh start.”

Read on for celebrity hair stylist-recommended pixie cut styles, how to maintain them, and what to know before you chop.

What is a Pixie Cut?

“All pixies are short, but not all short hairstyles are pixies,” Ciceron tells ESSENCE. “A pixie cut is a short, cropped hairstyle that’s layered to create shape and volume.” Back in the ‘90s, she recalls looking at women like Nia Long, Halle Berry and Anita Baker who defined the look. “Their looks were bold, feminine, and effortlessly cool, exactly what a pixie is all about.”

According to hair stylist Keka Heron, the cut can vary in style, but the length is classically no longer than one inch. “It’s shorter on the sides, longer in the front and has texture all over,” Heron says, characterized by a sculpted, close cut nape and sides, with more movement on top.

What should I know before getting a pixie cut?

While long hair is traditionally feminine, short hair is for the modern feminist. “It’s probably one of the boldest and best decisions you’ll ever make,” says Ciceron.

However, with a number of different looks to reference, “the key is tailoring the cut to highlight your best features.” For elfish and gamine cuts, for example, smaller, more tapered faces may work best, while an Eton crop may be the ideal complement to oval-shaped heads.

How do I maintain a Pixie Cut?

Truth is: getting the cut is only half the work. “It requires maintenance,” says Heron. “Know the products that you need for your hair texture and monthly haircuts are necessary to maintain the cut.” “People assume short hair is low maintenance but pixies require regular trims (every 4-6 weeks) to keep their shape,” Ciceron adds.

For straight cuts, Ciceron recommends a repairing shampoo and conditioner, and for most looks, hair gel and the Oribe Free Styler Working Hair Spray. “The confidence boost, effortless chic, and style? Worth every bit of upkeep,” says Ciceron.

What are the different types of pixie cuts?

Elfish Pixie

Zendaya starred in an on campaign this week, confirming 2025 as the best year for an elfish cut. Her short-fringed pixie featured long sideburns (which were exaggerated next to prosthetic elf ears) and a face-framing bangs, which is an ideal cut especially for smaller, triangular-shaped faces. We’ve seen her in the look back in 2015-16, and now, 10 years later, she’s promoting a resurgence of the look.

Eton Crop

Josephine Baker coined the “Eton crop,” a short, sleek pixie cut popular during the 1920s flapper era, a look adapted from boyish haircuts sported at England’s Eton College. According to beauty historian and archivist, Erin Parsons, Polish hairdresser Antoine de Paris (who Baker called the “Wizard of Hair”) was responsible for her look.

Back then, he used gum arabic, a honey-like gum exuded by acacia trees now used in the food industry, glue, incense, and as a binder for watercolor paints. According to Ciceron, pixies can be sleek and sophisticated or edgy and tousled, and in this case, a heavy hand of mousse, hairspray, and Oribe’s Rock Hard Gel will do.

Gamine Cut

Similar to Josephine Baker, gamine cuts have been seen on actresses like Taylor Russell and Zoe Kravitz, with this specific look being popularized by a 1950s Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. “I think they make you look younger, but stylish and sophisticated,” says hairstylist Kika Heron. The look is elfin, but less shaggy than an elfish cut, often pulled off with a mod, micro-cut bang instead.

Textured Pixie

According to Ciceron, textured pixies enhance natural curls for a soft, feminine touch. “Think: Sanaa Lathan when she did her big chop for the movie or Ruth Negga,” she says. If you’re trying to cut down on heat styling, avoiding relaxers, or want to wear your natural hair, textured pixies are among the low-manipulation styles.

Banged Pixie

“I suggest trying a pixie cut with a longer front and then get shorter as you are more comfortable,” says Heron. Look at Tyla at Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 show for reference: her bangs spanned half her face, while her sides remained long and casually drawn back. “Blunt or wispy bangs can add drama and personality. Think: Fantasia,” adds Ciceron. “Square or heart-shaped faces look amazing with soft, side-swept bangs.”

Classic Pixie

The most classic pixie cut to consider is a 2000s Halle Berry look. “Short, sleek, and timeless,” is how Ciceron talks about Halle Berry, Nia Long, and Toni Braxton’s cuts. While “a short cut can be as simple as a blunt bob to be considered short hair,” Heron says, a classic pixie defines the foundation of what the cut means: close, layered, and defiantly feminine.

Undercut Pixie

While Halle Berry has the most classic look, 2010s Rihanna endorsed the pompadour, contrast cut version of pixies. The look is “edgy with shaved, faded or tapered sides and longer top layers,” says Ciceron. “I learned that oval faces can rock almost any variation, while round faces benefit from volume at the top.” Heron adds “no cut is exactly alike,” but every pixie cut should accentuate your face shape.