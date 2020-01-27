7 Fragrances To Get You In The Mood This Valentine’s Day

Slow jams and bottles of bubbly aren’t the only things that will get couples into the mood this Valentine’s Day. Research shows that certain scents can help too, including lavender, cinnamon, and my personal favorite: sandalwood.
A study revealed that a whiff of the warm and woodsy aroma can send the senses into overdrive and make you extra touchy-feely.
So in honor of February 14 and fragrance fanatics everywhere, we’ve rounded up the most sensual and irresistible sandalwood-infused perfumes for you to spritz (bathe) yourself in.
And not to mention, these fragrances also make great gifts for the holiday and beyond.
01
Nest Cocoa Woods Eau de Parfum
02
Chanel No.5 Eau de Parfum
03
YVES SAINT LAURENT Opium
04
Viktor & Rolf BONBON Eau de Parfum Spray
05
Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum
06
LE LABO Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
07
Gucci Mémoire D'Une Odeur Eau de Parfum