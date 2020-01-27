7 Fragrances To Get You In The Mood This Valentine’s Day

Photo: Getty

Slow jams and bottles of bubbly aren’t the only things that will get couples into the mood this Valentine’s Day. Research shows that certain scents can help too, including lavender, cinnamon, and my personal favorite: sandalwood.

A study revealed that a whiff of the warm and woodsy aroma can send the senses into overdrive and make you extra touchy-feely.

So in honor of February 14 and fragrance fanatics everywhere, we’ve rounded up the most sensual and irresistible sandalwood-infused perfumes for you to spritz (bathe) yourself in.

And not to mention, these fragrances also make great gifts for the holiday and beyond.

