7 Budget-Friendly Blushes With High Impact

Every melanin-rich beauty lover knows (I hope!) the importance of blush in a makeup routine. The essential offers a gorgeous wash of color to your cheeks, making your skin look more lively post-foundation. Depending on the shade, the right blush can softly contour your canvas, sculpting and shaping your face to perfection.

It’s no secret that we’ve come a long way with blush in the makeup industry. What was once a product known to leave an ashy finish on Black skin has now transformed into a highly-pigmented must-have—thanks, in large part, to our beloved Black-owned brands.

And of course, with these brands prioritizing inclusivity, folks with medium to dark skin tones can finally flaunt a natural flush with confidence. Despite the advances with Black brands and their counterparts, opinions vary regarding blushes that deliver high color payoff sans the premium price tag.

Aside from the occasional splurge, most folks refuse to spend their coins on high-priced blushes—especially in this economy. And, not to mention, opting for drugstore finds that fail to produce an ounce of color is a no-go. That said, it’s imperative to find a product that offers the best of both worlds: top-quality and an adequate price point.

After testing various low- and mid-range priced blushes, I’ve discovered seven offerings that have tickled my fancy. From stick formulas that prioritize on-the-go touchups to innovative cream formulas that pack a powerful punch, these blushes are designed to give your complexion a stunning flush of color.

Below, find seven budget-friendly blushes that are light on your wallet, and make a heavy impact on your makeup looks.

