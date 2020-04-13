7 Best Gel Nail Polishes To Carry You Through Quarantine

Not only have we discovered more about ourselves during this period of self-isolation, but we’ve also uncovered the best nail polishes for achieving a gel manicure at home. These formulas give nails a shiny finish, and like professional gel-manicures, they last for weeks on end without chipping.
The only difference is they don’t require a LED or UV light to set, which means they’re healthier for your nail beds and way easier to remove. Unlike typical gel polishes, these luxe lacquers come off with a swipe of acetone, drills, and foil aren’t required.
So if you’ve been longing for a glossy paint job, try one of the fabulous formulas below to get your fix.
01
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish In Everytime We Touch
Improve your mood and your nails with this vibrant nail polish that comes with a contour brush that features 320 bristles for evenly distributing color.
02
Nails INC. Gel Polish In Mayfair Lane
Unlike typical gel polishes that breakdown your nails, this formula is made with a rare flower extract that works to condition and strengthen cuticles and plasticizer technology that provides a pro glossy finish.
03
essie Gel Couture Nail Polish In Once Upon A Time
This gel nail polish has super shine and staying power, and comes in 42 haute couture colors, like this whimsical hue.
04
L.A. Girl Gel Nail Polish In Sensual
Your nails will shine bright like a diamond in this pretty pink polish.
05
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish In Plush Blush
This chip-resistant long-wear formula is is a miracle in a bottle that provides a pro finish.
06
Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer In Pandore
In a single sweep, give your nails a glass-like finish with this brilliant nail varnish.
07
Wet N Wild 1 Step WonderGel Nail Color In Condensed Milk
The beauty of this flesh tone nail polish is that it looks good even when it gets old. Because the shade blends well with nail beds, no one will be able to tell when it grows out.