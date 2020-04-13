7 Best Gel Nail Polishes To Carry You Through Quarantine

Photo: Getty

Not only have we discovered more about ourselves during this period of self-isolation, but we’ve also uncovered the best nail polishes for achieving a gel manicure at home. These formulas give nails a shiny finish, and like professional gel-manicures, they last for weeks on end without chipping.

The only difference is they don’t require a LED or UV light to set, which means they’re healthier for your nail beds and way easier to remove. Unlike typical gel polishes, these luxe lacquers come off with a swipe of acetone, drills, and foil aren’t required.

So if you’ve been longing for a glossy paint job, try one of the fabulous formulas below to get your fix.