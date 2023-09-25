Photo by Ferda Demir/Getty Images

Three down, one to go. Fashion month’s spring 2024 season is nearing the end as Milan concluded a week of standout shows tonight. From the loud luxury of Moschino to the classic blazers and leather jackets at Gucci, Milan proved to run the fashion gamut. Many of the chic looks were completed with low-cut hair and hair coverings, paired with dark, serious makeup looks.

For Versace, models in sorbet-colored makeup had long, straight hair extensions with middle parts and bouffant poofs in the 60s-style fashion show. On a similarly retro note, Moschino had curly-Q’s, pixie cuts, and head coverings. Both shows were playful homages to their earlier works.

On the other hand, Prada wrapped up short cut hair, like you would a silk press, atop creamy orange- or clear eyeshadow. Additionally, many Gucci models had short hair and no-makeup makeup looks to complement the clothes– a reminder that minimal makeup and cropped hair will never go out of style.

Below, find 5 standout beauty moments from Milan Fashion Week’s spring 2024 season.

Versace

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Precious Lee walks the runway during the Versace Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Blumarine

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images)

Prada

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway during the Prada Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Gucci

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway during the Gucci Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Moschino