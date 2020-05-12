5 Products That Will Restore Dry Hands

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, I’ve been washing my hands religiously and applying alcohol-based hand sanitizer several times a day.
Excessively cleaning my hands could result in dry, cracked skin, but I’ve been able to prevent my hands from becoming chapped and ashy with my arsenal of moisturizing hand creams, and balms.
Unlike run of the mill moisturizers, each formula packs nourishing ingredients that deliver hours of hydration without leaving my palms thirsty for more. And, they also leave my skin feeling silky and smooth.
And in case you’re looking for products to soothe dry hands, here’s a list of my tried and tested go-to’s.
01
Glossier Mango Balm Dotcom
You'll want to apply this hydrating balm to every inch of your body, and not just because of the irresistible mango scent. It's formulated with emollients that melt into the skin and lock in moisture for hours on end.
02
Peach & Lily KBeauty Rescue Balm
If your moisturizer only hydrates your skin, then it's time to upgrade to this fast-absorbing universal salve that repairs chapped lips, cracked heels, weak nails and more, without leaving a heavy greasy feel.
03
OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm
This balm is infused with antioxidants and botanicals that deeply nourish the skin and leave it with a glow and silky feel.
04
Vermont's Original Bag Balm
This celebrity-endorsed balm calms irritation and leaves the skin feeling soft and silky.
05
Taylor Beauty Trio
This Black-owned beauty brand offers an assortment of moisturizers in incredible scents like Peach, Raspberry, Kiwi and Coconut that will keep your skin soft, nourished and glowing from head to toe.