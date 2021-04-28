5 Popular Beauty Trends From Instagram

While the last year has consisted of on and off lockdown restrictions, the pleasantry in staying at home is being able to master all of your beauty and self-care needs. Every season a few new trends emerge and Instagram lands as the source where most of those style hacks make its rounds. Considering many are stepping out for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic, this spring quite literally feels like a breath of fresh air,

With new places and spaces to go, there’s even more reason to try those style trends that you double tapped on Instagram. From layered baby hairs seen on Youtube star Dearra, to Coi Leray’s signature braids to ombré lips, these springtime beauty trends are destined to have all eyes on you.

Check out a few styles to try below.

01 Swirly Nails Try something new with your nails and test out this fun style. Photo: Instagram/@heathersanders_ 02 Ombré Lip All you need is a liner and your favorite gloss or lipstick. Photo: Instagram/@champagnemani 03 Pigtails Take a bite out of your nostalgic childhood and sport this style. Photo: Instagram/@zeeecoop 04 Coi Leray Braids Coi Leray has been heating up the gram with this signature hairstyle and many have worn this protective style since she has become more popular. Photo: Instagram/@coileray 05 Layered Baby Hairs Dearra is always down to try a new style and this baby haired look has the internet talking. Photo: Instagram/@dearra