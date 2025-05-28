Composite by India Espy-Jones

When it comes to maintaining a soft, hydrated pout, finding the right lip balm can be a challenge. From treating naturally dry lips to combating harsh weather, a lip balm that nourishes throughout a long day should be the least of your worries. That said, I tested the market for the most moisturizing lip balms so you don’t have to.

Since I started using Naturium’s Phyto Glow Lip Balm I take it everywhere. In line with all of Naturium’s offerings, the Phyto Glow Lip Balms is yet another product that makes you feel like you’re pouring into yourself. It’s thick and tacky consistency acts as a barrier against the harsh conditions, locking in moisture and preventing my lips from becoming cracked and chapped. Once you apply this tinted lip balm it stays on-pair it with a lip liner for a polished pout.

Eadem’s Lip Softening Balm is a game changer, known for its shade variety specifically crafted with women of color in mind, this balm is moisturizing and acts like a chapstick and gloss in one. Its rich, tinted formula softens without compromising pigment making Eadem’s Lip Softening Balm a no-fuss makeup staple that will leave you looking primped on the go and after a long day.

TikTok got it right with Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. The name says it all, this buttery smooth lip balm is a dream. It is non-sticky and glides on effortlessly, layering without leaving any residue. It offers lasting moisture and feels incredibly hydrating throughout the day, making it perfect for daytime use. Plus, its lightweight nature means you won’t have to worry about any uncomfortable or tacky buildup.

Rhode Skin’s Peptide Lip Treatment offers a glazed-like texture that feels enriching leaving lips soft and hydrating. Its double-duty formulation offers a glossy lip look during the day and a nourishing overnight treatment that I’ve found particularly effective despite my tossing and turning.

Jack Black’s Intense Therapy Lip Balm has been a staple in my makeup pouch for years. Not only is it a reset for days when I’m experimenting with lip plumpers or matte lip solutions but its Vaseline-like consistency acts as a protective layer from the elements year-round, giving my lips the TLC they need. The OG natural mint and shea butter blend is my favorite- its non-greasy and applies well under lipsticks and stains for a smooth, minty base that prevents cracks.

Finding the right lip balm is crucial for maintaining moisturized lips year-round. Whether you’re looking for a balm that enhances your lipstick, a heavy-duty winter barrier, or an overnight treatment to restore your lips while you sleep, these lip balms are guaranteed to cater to your every need. Gone are the days of carrying 3 or 4 lip solutions each with a different function.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.