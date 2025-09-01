The 5 Heat-Free Hairstyles You’ll Want to Wear All Month, According To Natural Hair Creators

Composite / Instagram

By the time August rolls around, many of us are balancing summer’s last hurrah with the need to give our hair a break. Between beach days, rooftop nights, and endless humidity, your strands deserve some TLC before fall settles in. This is the perfect time to think of your routine as a reset. Swap in lighter-tension styles, add scalp scrubs, and lean into deep moisture before cooler temps hit. Late summer is also prime time for protective, heatless styles that let your hair rest while still keeping you looking fresh for whatever’s on your calendar.

These styles aren’t just about convenience. They are about keeping your hair healthy through the seasonal shift. Whether you’re trying to preserve a silk press, keep your curls hydrated, or give your scalp a breather from daily manipulation, the right no-heat style can be a game-changer. ESSENCE spoke to five natural hair content creators who shared their go-to looks, how they prep and maintain them, and their best tips for carrying healthy, happy hair into fall.

Knotless Boho Braids

For Kristina, knotless boho braids are the ultimate summer investment. “They’re long-lasting, easy to maintain, and my hair truly flourishes in them,” she says. She preps with a clarifying shampoo and a deep moisturizing treatment to lock in hydration before install. And while she loves braids, she also swears by mini twists for a zero-heat, lightweight option.

Big Curly Wig Behind the Hairline

Simone is all about versatility with full protection. “A big curly wig installed behind the hairline means my leave-out stays healthy, my hair is tucked away, and it looks so natural,” she explains. She starts with a protein treatment (if your hair isn’t protein-sensitive) and follows with a moisturizing shampoo, deep conditioner, and leave-in to keep strands strong under the wig.

Flat Twists

Fola loves flat twists for their simplicity and speed. “They’re versatile, low-tension, and quick, perfect for short wash days,” she says. Before any style with extensions, she starts prepping weeks in advance with alternating strengthening and deep conditioning treatments, plus a trim to avoid split ends getting worse under the style.

The Free Afro

Lellies lets her hair breathe in its natural Afro form. She preps with a deep conditioner and hydrating leave-in, then keeps moisture locked in with staples like Mizani 25 Miracle Milk and SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In. For quick updos or bedtime, she keeps her routine gentle to avoid breakage and maintain definition.

Mini Twists

For Alyssa, mini twists are the ultimate protective style. “They’re simple, versatile, and there’s no tension on my edges,” she says. She always works in small sections for detangling, parting, and product application, reaching for heavy creams like Camille Rose Twisting Butter or Cecred Moisture Sealing Lotion to keep twists soft and hydrated.