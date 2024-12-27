5 Benefits Of Saunas, According To Experts

Westend61 / Getty Images

There’s nothing like a sauna to make you feel like the ultimate queen of self-care. It’s that cozy and hot escape where you can sweat out all the stress, clear your mind, and leave feeling totally refreshed. Whether you’re in it for the glowing skin, the chill vibes, or just as an excuse to unplug for a bit, regardless, a sauna session is the move when you need a little me-time.

“Infrared saunas take these benefits further by penetrating deeper into the body’s tissues, which can enhance detoxification, relieve joint and muscle pain, and reduce inflammation,” says Dr. Rachelle Reed, MS, ACSM-EP, Director of Health and Science at Perspire Sauna Studio. “They also improve skin health, boost cardiovascular function, and help with weight management by increasing energy expenditure.”

Below, discover what saunas can do for the whole body.

Lower blood pressure

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of the United States due to stress. So a sauna can help provide a preventive solution to help you relax. “Heat therapy improves blood pressure, making it a powerful tool for mental and physical wellness,” says Dr. Reed. “Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or invest in your long-term health, infrared sauna sessions offer evidence-backed benefits for both the mind and body.” Dr. Leary notes that infrared saunas “improve blood circulation by increasing heart rate and dilating blood vessels.”

Reduce stress and pain

Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO of Clearlight, recommends staying in a sauna for at least 20 minutes to decompress after a long day. “You don’t have to overdo it,” says Dr. Duncan. You can always contrast with a cool down or cold shower and go from hot to cold and back again.” Dr. Reed and Dr. Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO at Remedy Place, notes that infrared saunas use light waves to heat your body directly rather than the surrounding air. This makes infrared saunas more comfortable to achieve a deeper detox and muscle relief. For those who suffer pain, you can use a sauna to relieve this issue. “Infrared heat can penetrate deep into muscles and joints, providing relief from pain conditions,” says Dr. Leary.

Improve mental health

Andrew Hogue, Co-CEO of NEUROFIT, notes that saunas can help with your nervous system and fight other factors of stress. “Sauna sessions also trigger the release of endorphins and other feel-good hormones while reducing cortisol levels, creating a natural state of relaxation and mental clarity,” says Hogue. “The heat exposure also promotes deep breathing and mindfulness, making it an effective way to relieve stress and improve sleep quality, through its effects on the nervous system.”

Boost sleep

Dr. Leary and Dr. Reed notes that saunas can help enhance sleep quality to give you “a quick reset or relief from the stresses of daily life.” Dr. Duncan also shares that saunas can put your body into a sleep mode. “Sauna usage releases dopamine, serotonin and endorphins in the body that help to relieve stress and put us in a relaxed state of body and mind while reducing our pain to further reduce stress and boost our mood.”

Promotes exercise recovery

Dr. Reed notes that infrared saunas can help with muscle recovery (especially after an intense gym workout). “They use light waves to heat your body directly rather than the surrounding air, operating at lower temperatures (100°F–150°F) compared to traditional saunas (160°F–200°F),” says Reed. “This makes infrared saunas more comfortable while achieving a deeper detox and muscle relief.”

Is it okay for pregnant women to use a sauna?

Saunas are generally very safe but should not be used if pregnant and used with caution if you have heart disease or certain rheumatic conditions. Each expert notes that you can always consult with a doctor before starting going in a sauna. Infrared saunas elevate internal body temperature, which may not be suitable for everyone.