5 Beauty Products That Will Give You Lori Harvey’s Birthday Glow
Photo: Instagram/@jordynwoods
By Jennifer Ford ·

A viral photo from Lori Harvey’s lavish birthday getaway may make you want to reevaluate your skin care routine.

The 23-year-old celebrated turning another year older in Jamaica, and Jordyn Woods, Normani, and Ryan Destiny were among the party guest.

On Tuesday, Woods shared a group photo of the gorgeous girl squad to Instagram, and we can’t get over how radiant their skin looks.

The colder months tend to leave our melanin looking dull and dehydrated, but these ladies are defying the odds, and you can too with the brightening moisturizers and serums we’ve rounded up for you.

Here are the five beauty products that will make you glow from head-to-toe this season.

01
Danessa Myricks Beauty Oil
Photo: Danesssa Myricks
available at Danessa Myricks $30
02
Noorface Skin Glass
Photo: Noorface
available at Noorface $38
03
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
Photo: True Botanicals
available at True Botanicals $110
04
Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Body Luminizer
Photo: Sephora
available at Sephora $59
05
Nicka K 24K Gold Primer Oil
Photo: Nicka K
available at Nicka K $10
