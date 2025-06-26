5 Beauty Creators Share The Skincare Rituals And Playlists That Keep Them Glowing

Instagram

There’s something deeply sacred about those 10 to 30 minutes we spend with ourselves in front of the mirror. Whether it’s the first step in starting your day or the wind-down before bed, skincare has become more than just a regimen—it’s a ritual of softness, intention, and self-respect. And for many of us, the soundtrack we choose is just as essential as the serums we apply. Music isn’t just background noise—it’s mood medicine. It shifts our energy, sets the tone, and turns routine maintenance into a mindful act of self-love.

Black Music Month is the perfect time to spotlight that connection between beauty and rhythm. The way we care for our skin often mirrors how we care for our spirit, and nothing hits the soul quite like Black music. Whether it’s the nostalgic warmth of early 2000s R&B, the gentle energy of Afrobeats, or the meditative calm of smooth jazz, the right playlist can transform skincare from a chore into a moment of emotional restoration. It’s not just about the products—it’s the mood, the music, and the magic of making time for yourself.

So in honor of this month-long celebration of Black artistry and sound, ESSENCE caught up with five beauty content creators to find out what they’re currently loving on their skin—and what they’re listening to while they apply it. Whether you’re building a new regimen or looking to upgrade your self-care soundtrack, their rituals and recs will have you glowing from the inside out.

Brittany Sky

Skincare Ritual: “I start with an ice roller most mornings, then cleanse at night using Prequel’s Cleansing Oil and Youth to the People’s Superfood Cleanser. I love layering Rhode Glazing Milk, Ole Henriksen Peptide Moisturizer, and SPF. I exfoliate twice a week and travel with my Foreo to keep my skin right.”

Go-To Playlist: “Apple Music’s Smooth Jazz Essentials. It puts me in a meditative, relaxed state.”

Amina Cocoa

Skincare Ritual: “Clean hands first, always. Then I start with the Elemis Pro-Collagen Balm, and if I’m wearing makeup, I follow with micellar water on a Bounty paper towel—it’s my trick for gentle exfoliation. My go-tos include Tower 28 Cleanser, Caudalie’s Radiance Serum, and La Mer’s Renewal Oil.”

Go-To Songs: “I’m always in a jazz or Afrobeats mood. Right now, I love Sweet Love by Burna Boy, La Danse by Berloiz, and Slow by Wizkid ft. Anais Cardot.”

Emani Irvine

Skincare Ritual: “Double cleansing is key—especially with my acne-prone skin. I use balms like Clinique and Elemis whether I’ve worn makeup or not. COSRX Snail Mucin, Tower 28 Rescue Spray, and The Ordinary Barrier Support Serum are my ride-or-dies.”

Go-To Songs: “Lately, I’ve had Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia album on repeat. I also sprinkle in Cowboy Carter, Lil Yachty, 90s/2000s R&B, and anime soundtracks. It’s a whole mood.”

Princess Rese

Skincare Ritual: “Hydration and glow are my top priorities. I use a Korean cleanser by Anua, a hyaluronic serum, and always sunscreen—Black Girl Sunscreen is my fave. At night, I rotate in Topicals Faded Serum and Urban Skin Rx’s Retinol Rapid Repair.”

Go-To Songs: “It depends on my mood, but lately it’s Yes It Is by Leon Thomas, When I’m In Your Arms by Cleo Sol, and Offa Me by Davido ft. Victoria Monét. Soft, feminine, sultry—that’s the vibe.”

Kamrin White

Skincare Ritual: “I’ve really learned that less is more with skincare! I cleanse with the Murad Gentle Cleanser, follow up with the Murad Retinol Cream and seal with the Dezi Pink Nectar. But lately, I’ve been swearing by doing a nightly collagen peel-off mask every other day.”

Go-To Song: “Deeper by Kiana Ledé is what I’m vibing to right now!”