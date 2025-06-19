5 Beauty Content Creators On The Importance Of Juneteenth

Composite: by ESSENCE / Photos: Instagram

Juneteenth may have begun in Galveston, Texas, but its significance is widespread. The holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas (on June 19, 1865), became nationally recognized in 2021 thanks to the efforts of many Black people. Opal Lee, who marched 2 ½ miles in recognition of the holiday at the age of 89, is one of the first to come to mind. And she’s not the only one. The traditions of Juneteenth have been kept alive and passed on for decades, and with its national acceptance, it’s up to the voices of today to continue sharing its significance.

As we prepare to celebrate the holiday, the voices in the beauty industry couldn’t be louder. Black beauty content creators have shifted the narrative in numerous ways, whether through sharing haircare tips, makeup tutorials, or skincare routines.

In honor of Juneteenth, we asked five creators to share their thoughts on the importance of the holiday and what it means to them.

Felcia Walker, Digital Creator and Author of Your Glow Guide

Juneteenth represents a celebration of our resilience and our collective, ongoing commitment to freedom. Celebrating the holiday is one of many ways we boldly amplify our history, culture, stories, and contributions. It’s about showcasing those core values reflected in our communities and actions. But more importantly, it’s about showing up and presenting that ethos in real life, not just online. That alone can be powerful.

I take so much pride in honoring us, and this year, I’ll be participating in several events that honor the legacy, contributions, and economic power of African Americans. My hometown of Newark is hosting The Black Creative Economy Summit, where I’ll sit on a panel addressing the business of Black beauty…because we are the prototype. From haircare to skincare, cosmetics to culture—Black beauty has always been the blueprint,, and too often, our brilliance is borrowed and used. As Black people, beauty isn’t just what we sell — it’s who we are. And betting on Black isn’t a gamble, it’s a guarantee. I’m proud to be part of conversations that bring together the people behind the scenes who are not just in the beauty business but are the beauty business.

Skylar Kearney, Creative Director & Content Creator

Juneteenth feels like a collective exhale. While it reminds us that our liberation didn’t arrive all at once, it also serves as a reminder of the resilience of our ancestors and the unwavering steadfastness of joy and freedom inherited from them. And damn, does that feel good, because Black History Month never really feels long enough to celebrate all that we are. Seeing reflections of Black joy is important, and Juneteenth is a strong representation of that, but there has to be a balance.

Social media is a beautiful platform for sharing the importance of the holiday, but it doesn’t replace the real work that needs to be done or the caring feelings that come from gatherings in real life. To me, the beauty of this day lies in how boundless it feels, so the plan is to spend it deep in the community, attending picnics and giving back. There’s a reverence for freedom that is hard to ignore no matter where you are. This Juneteenth, I’ll be leaning into that feeling and following joy wherever it leads me.

Temitope Ibisanmi, Digital Creator

For me, Juneteenth is a day to be boastfully loud about my blackness. It’s a day to celebrate my skin and the culture and love that comes with it — to honor the community for and be outside with my people, celebrating our Black lives and honoring those who fought for the freedoms we now move within and carry forward. Sharing this day will always be important because it celebrates moments of Black joy. When we get to see those special moments, it reminds the world, and ourselves, of how much life we bring to this planet.

This year, I plan to do some grounding work, volunteer at One Love Community Fridge, and spend some time within the community at block parties or other events, just soaking up the sun and good energy with folks who look like me and love like me. So every moment that we can show us living fully on Juneteenth is a reason for celebration.

Ehlie Luna, Makeup Artist & Beauty Expert

For me, Juneteenth is a reminder to pause, reflect, and remember to take up as much space as possible every day. In a strange way, it reminds me not to wait to be validated by others. While we are aware of its importance, Juneteenth is still fairly new. With each year, people continue to learn about the holiday and its significance, which is why it’s important to celebrate and share in every way possible, including online through social media and spending time with loved ones. This year, I’m keeping things pretty low-key, making time for reflection with those close to me.

Aysha Sow, Creative Director, Beauty & Lifestyle Content Creator

To me, Juneteenth means celebrating everything and everybody Black. It is also a time to celebrate joy, rest, freedom, and community. Being able to come together with your community and just be, not having to perform. I usually spend it with my friends, gathering at either Fort Greene Park or another one in Brooklyn to celebrate with our community. There’s music, games, dancing, food, laughter, and just an overall feeling of Black joy from appreciating our culture while also acknowledging and honoring the history behind this day.

Before being recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, a lot of people didn’t know what Juneteenth meant and the history it holds for Black people. The recognition has helped educate people (even outside of the U.S.) about the events of Juneteenth and created a space for conversations to happen surrounding Black history and civil rights issues. And that goes for social media too. With these kinds of conversations sharing the importance of the holiday, we are able to amplify Black voices even more.