By now, hopefully most of us would have embraced the reality that beautiful hair comes in a multitude of textures—from tight and coily to silky and damn straight. Still, there is a clear imbalance in the positive displays of kinky tresses on our big and small screens. Even in 2021, loose curls, waves and straighter strands are what’s deemed as desirable and sexy by the masses. The natural 4C sisters of the world deserve to be given as many gorgeous hair inspiration options as everyone else. Here are seven fly social media influencers you might be sleeping on who consistently provide their audiences with inspirational 4C hair goals.

01 West African Baby @WestAfricanBaby Get the 411 on stylish at-home protective style installations, elegant updo style tutorials, DIY deep conditioning hacks and more priceless hair secrets from this naturalista’s IG and YouTube accounts. Instagram/westafricanbaby 02 Danielle Gray @StyleNBeautyDoc Popular for her bomb skin care advice, Danielle Gray—known on the Internet as Style and Beauty Doctor—also doles out practical hair inspo. Her 4C ponytails are particularly memorable, especially this beautiful pony created with the help of celebrity hairstylist Gabrielle Corney . Bonus: Danielle is hilarious and will keep you laughing until your stomach hurts! Instagram/@stylenbeautydoc 03 Tamu McPherson @TamuMcPherson Tamu is a bona fide OG in the influencer world and she’s worth all the hype. Her personal style is flawless hence her coveted collaborations with major brands like Gucci and Ferragamo. Her hair, a simple yet always chic close-cropped Afro, is just as memorable as her clothes. Instagram/TamuMcPherson 04 Taylor Anise @TaylorAnise From wash-and-gos to chunky twists, Taylor’s IG account is chock-full of awesome hair inspo. She embraces shrinkage too—which is refreshing for the 4C hair community—while also offering a pleasant amount of makeup tutorials. Instagram/TaylorAnise 05 Bubs Bee @_BubsBee Tips on tool usage, advice on twist outs, help with color experiments and even firsthand insight on postpartum shedding are all on Bubs Bee’s social platforms waiting to inspire you. She also shares beauty content beyond hair such as info on nails. Instagram/_BubsBee 06 Dayna Bolden @DaynaBolden Lifestyle influencer Dayna is a bubbly addition to any social media feed as she shares slices of her world as a busy wife, mom and digital content creator. Whether she’s at home with her fam or jet-setting around the world, her honey-highlighted kinky curls are always giving a lewk we love. Instagram/DaynaBolden 07 Asea Mae @AseaMae Product reviews that really work on 4C tresses, plus how frequently to properly install coily clip-ins, how to trim 4C hair and the ever-popular, how to minimize shrinkage are just some of the burning questions Asea Mae provides helpful answers for on her IG feed and YouTube channel. Instagram/AseaMae