4 Beauty Creators’ Holiday Beauty Picks

For beauty lovers, the holidays always feel like our Super Bowl. The season brings gift sets, limited-edition drops, and the perfect excuse to treat ourselves after a long year. And for Black women who live for a soft glow, a sharp brow, or a luxe new body cream, this time of year carries a special kind of magic. It is the moment when our favorite rituals feel even sweeter, when we light a candle, put on a mask, and let the world slow down for a little while.

There is also something exciting about holiday beauty wishlists, whether you are treating yourself, sharing links with your girls, or creating reminders for the people who always say they never know what to get you. With so many launches hitting the shelves each year, certain products still rise to the top. The ones that promise better skin days, the fragrances that make you feel like your highest self, or the hair essentials that make getting ready a little more seamless.

And even for content creators, the women who test, review, and swatch their way through the beauty world all year long, there are still those special items that always make the list. These are the staples that never fail them, the luxury splurges worth investing in, and the buzzy new launches they cannot wait to gift and receive. We tapped four creators whose voices shape what trends across our feeds. Amber Williams, Isabelle Harrison, Makayla Mashelle, and Alyssa Nicole to share exactly what they are hoping to unwrap this season. Their holiday beauty picks feel thoughtful, luxurious, and absolutely worth adding to your cart.

Screenshot

At the Top of Their Holiday Wishlist:

“The CYKLAR Vanilla Verve Bodycare Essential Set. I have heard amazing things about the rich moisture and long lasting scent, and as a vanilla lover, it feels like the perfect winter indulgence.”

Their Luxury Beauty Splurge Pick for the Season:

“The Caudalíe Resveratrol Collection. Whenever I use it, my skin looks plump, smooth, and incredibly healthy. The results are long lasting, so the investment is absolutely worth it.”

What They’re Gifting the Girls:

“The Cécred Edge Drops. The buzz around them is real. They nourish and strengthen the hairline, which is essential for anyone who switches up styles often.”

Screenshot

At the Top of Their Holiday Wishlist:

“Naturium Skin Renewing Retinol Body Lotion. I love treating my body care as intentionally as my face routine, and I have heard great things about how smoothing and nourishing this formula is. It feels like the perfect winter upgrade.”

Their Luxury Beauty Splurge Pick for the Season:

“Nutrafol hair growth supplements. I have never tried them before, but I keep hearing so many women rave about fuller, healthier hair. I am curious to see what results I could get.”

What They’re Gifting the Girls:

“The red light face and neck mask from CurrentBody. I use mine almost every day and it truly helps brighten and smooth my skin. It is one of those beauty devices that instantly feels like an elevated gift.”

Screenshot

At the Top of Their Holiday Wishlist:

“Shani Darden Triple Acid Signature Peel. It gives me the polished, bright glow I love, and I want to make it a consistent luxury step in my routine.”

Their Luxury Beauty Splurge Pick for the Season:

“I am searching for a signature scent. I am considering Initio Power Self Extrait for an elegant amber wood, Diptyque Fleur de Peau for a soft everyday musk, and Byredo Bal d’Afrique for going out because it has a warm, refined sweetness.”

What They’re Gifting the Girls:

“The Dyson Airwrap Coanda2x. It is fast, versatile, and works beautifully on both my sew-ins and natural hair.”

Screenshot

At the Top of Their Holiday Wishlist:

“Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. My skin is sensitive and acne-prone, so I am very selective about what I use. This cream is lightweight, moisturizing, and layers beautifully under makeup.”

Their Luxury Beauty Splurge Pick for the Season:

“Something from Topicals. Everyone has been raving about their products this year, and I love that it is a Black owned brand.”

What They’re Gifting the Girls: “The Doux Bananas Xtreme Gel. It consistently defines my multi-textured curls and never lets me down.”