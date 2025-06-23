The 30 Best Editor-Approved Beauty Products That Will Have You Glowing All Summer Long

Praise the lord, summer is here. And with warmer temperatures on the way, you can expect for the girls to be outside acting up and wearing less—which we absolutely love to see. But we’ve also got to make sure our glow is on point.
While the beauty market is more expansive than ever, with the overwhelming assortment of products to choose from, coupled with being served countless sponsored posts on the daily, it’s not exactly easy to curate your own personal regimen—or to even know what actually works in the first place. Don’t worry, though, I got you.
After 13 years in the biz, I have zero tolerance for any type of BS and products that are just a flat-out scam. So ahead, discover 30 tested-and-approved beauty products that will have you glowing in every way, from head-to-toe, all summer long.
Skincare
01
01
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
When it comes to sunscreen, Colorescience are the pros. Face Shield Flex offers SPF 50 full-spectrum protection (including blue light from our screens), and comes in a variety of shades to ensure no one is left with that dreaded ashy gray cast. Available at colorescience.com
Babes, the girls are tired—and sometimes we just do not have the time to get it together in the morning. Thankfully, these hyaluronic eye pads can quickly tighten the skin around the eyes for results in a flash. Trust me, I didn’t believe it at first either. But after my first rodeo with Annemarie Borlind, I’m a believer. Available at boerlind.com
03
Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Clearing Serum
If you’ve got any type of dark spots and hyperpigmentation and want to get rid of them fast, you definitely need to be reaching for this new-ish joint from Clinique. Developed and tested by real life dermatologists—you know, people with actual medical degrees and training—this proprietary formula delivers on all its claims. Available at clinique.com
Ursa Major is easily one of my favorite skincare brands—not to mention the founder Emily Doyle is an absolute gem—so I already knew that I was going to fall in love with one of their latest launches as soon as I went to the product preview a few months ago. Powered by hyaluronic acid, this serum keeps the skin hydrated and glowing no matter what climate you’re in. Available at ursamajorvt.com
As the weather starts to get warmer, I always make sure to swap out my heavy-duty moisturizer for a lighter formula. Herbivore’s new Tremella Silky Hydration Gel Cream is the perfect consistency for hot and humid days and will still give you a dewy glow—thanks to tremella mushrooms and squalane—without overwhelming your skin. Available at revolve.com
For the girls who are ready to make a significant investment in their skincare routine, RescueMD’s Skin Longevity Nighttime Oil is worth giving a shot. The formula offers a heavy concentration of lapachol and peptides to target nearly every skin concern—from smoothing fine lines to plumping, diminishing the look of scars and more. Plus, it has the National Rosacea Society’s Seal of Acceptance, making it a great option for anyone with sensitive skin. Available at dermstore.com
Whenever a skincare brand tells me I’m going to see “instant results,” my instant reaction is to roll my eyes to the back of my head. But the Red Carpet Ready Vitamin C Peel truly does give you an immediate glow. Use any time you feel like your skin needs a quick refresh, just make sure to put on sunscreen after if you’re using it during the day. With extended use, you’ll start to notice a smoother texture and a more even skin tone. Available at manuelapicard.com
08
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist
This face mist has saved me many-a-times, and it deserves all its flowers. I like to spritz this on immediately after washing my face as a base for the rest of my skincare products. It keeps my skin supple and hydrated all day and night—even in the driest climates.Available at sephora.com
Paula’s Choice’s OG Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliating Toner is a cult-favorite for a reason: It works. But it’s not necessarily the easiest product to travel with. So thank God the brand created these toner pads, which are individually wrapped and easy to throw into your bag. I love using them post-flight to get my skin back on track. Available at sephora.com
10
Althaea Skin CARA Multi-Modal Tool + Activation Mask
Yes, the price tag here can be a bit steep depending on your budget, but if you’re someone who loves in-office treatments, think of this tool as an investment. Designed to be used in the evening, this tool pairs LED light technology with radiofrequency to help diminish blemishes, smooth out fine lines, and contour the face. Available at althaeaskin.com
I have a love-hate relationship with facial oils, but his one from Neuraé definitely falls into the love category. I mix this noncomedogenic oil with my nighttime moisturizer to give my skin a little extra something, something. I’ve yet to wake up not looking supple. Available at nordstrom.com
I have to be honest: I was never a huge fan of blush until I tried about-face’s Blush Rush, but now I’m hooked. My personal favorite shade is Pit Stop, but all the colors blend beautifully into the skin and give you a lit-from-within glow. Available at aboutface.com
02
Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Highlighter
Highlighters can be a tricky makeup product to get right, because the goal is to glow, but not necessarily look shimmery or sparkly like you just left a children’s arts and crafts session This product gives you the perfect luminous finish that once blended, looks like a second-skin—just with that extra je ne c’est quoi. Available at sephora.com
When it comes to Ami Colé, just know they are the OGs when it comes to lip oils, ok? That being said, no matter which shade you choose, you really can’t go wrong. But that new brick red shade, Victory? She’s taking it this summer. Available at amicole.com
01
Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen SPF 50
Speaking of sunscreen, Naked Sundays Golden Glow may be the perfect pairing. The SPF 50 formula not only protects your skin from the sun, but green tea extract helps to keep skin moisturized, while adding a gorgeous shimmer.
Available at nakedsundays.com
As a longtime lover of all things Saltair, Santal Bloom is by far my favorite scent from the line. This shimmering sunscreen body oil will leave you with an instant glow—and broad-spectrum protection from the sun. Available at saltair.com
I have become completely obsessed with SheaMoisture’s new Manuka Honey & Oatmeal Body Wash since first testing it on their press trip to Jamaica in March. So much so that I can’t even remember the name of the last body wash I used before (I don’t know her!). This product leaves my skin feeling deeply moisturized and blessed after each shower.Available at amazon.com
If you don’t have Blue Water Girls Private Island Glow in your arsenal this summer, what are you doing? Formulated with tyrosinol to help give you a bronzy glow after a day in the sun, this product will truly leave you looking like you just got back from a Caribbean vacation 24/7. Just be sure to layer a broad-spectrum SPF on top. Available at bluewatergirls.co
Now if you want smooth skin this summer, AKT’s The Foaming Body Scrub is going to be your new go-to. Physical rice and sugar exfoliants along with papaya enzymes help to target and slough away dead skin cells, while green coffee oil helps to brighten skin.Available at credobeauty.com
While I usually skip out on body butters in the summer, Tronque is one brand I’ll make an exception for. A blend of ceramides, niacinamide, squalane come together to help firm skin and even out skin tone over time. But if you find it to be a little too heavy during the warmer months, you can opt to only use it on spots that are prone to dryness—think areas like your elbows, knees, and feet. Available at neimanmarcus.com
07
L’Occitane Instant Golden Glow with Almond Shimmering Body Oil
Non-greasy with that signature L’Occitane almond scent, expect your skin to be soft and ultra-luminous after using this product. Depending on how parched your skin is, you can wear it alone, or pair it with your favorite lotion for a little extra moisture. Available at sephora.com
For anyone looking for a lighter lotion that still packs a punch: Look no further than Sol’s latest launch. With the addicting scent of Cheirosa 62, Body Badalada leaves you feeling soft, supple and smelling so damn good all day. Available at sephora.com
A blend of floral and earthy notes like rose, red fruits, cinnamon, benzoin, incense, patchouli, sandalwood, and castoreum come together to create a truly romantic scent. This is the type of fragrance you pair with a little black dress for a romantic evening. Available at nordstrom.com
This bright and uplifting scent is what summer dreams are made of. Notes of cédrat, buddha’s hand, bergamot, vert de mandarine, and lime come together to create a stunning fragrance that I love to wear during a gorgeous sunny day. Available at balmainbeauty.com
03
Chris Collins Long Kiss Goodnight Eau de Parfum
Coffee beans, centifolia rose, and pink peony come together to create a true one-of-a-kind scent that will have you feeling like the sexiest thing on earth. Wear this whenever you want to get into some good trouble.Available at sephora.com
Perfect to use across all hair types and textures, this weightless leave-in can be used whether you prefer to air dry or heat style. It helps to curb frizz and act as a heat protectant, all while keeping your hair super moisturized. Available at sephora.com
Don’t be fooled: Healthy hair starts at the roots. That’s why it’s so important to have a scalp care routine along with your regular haircare routine. Pattern’s Revitalizing Scalp Scrub helps to unclog pores, moisturizes the scalp, and rinses out easily. Available at patternbeauty.com
Rule number one of life: Edges matter! So if yours have been snatched in any type of way, these drops will have you looking right—without all the usual gimmicks and empty promises. Trust me on this one. Available at cecred.com
I have always hated shampoo bars, simply because most of them truly suck. But Cmpressd Beauty has completely changed my mind. The formula provides a gorgeous lather and gives my hair and scalp a thorough cleanse without leaving my strands feeling stripped. Plus, the scent is super sexy. Perfect for travel, I’ve taken this long-lasting shampoo bar around the world with me. Available at cmpressdbeauty.com