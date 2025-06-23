The 30 Best Editor-Approved Beauty Products That Will Have You Glowing All Summer Long

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Praise the lord, summer is here. And with warmer temperatures on the way, you can expect for the girls to be outside acting up and wearing less—which we absolutely love to see. But we’ve also got to make sure our glow is on point.

While the beauty market is more expansive than ever, with the overwhelming assortment of products to choose from, coupled with being served countless sponsored posts on the daily, it’s not exactly easy to curate your own personal regimen—or to even know what actually works in the first place. Don’t worry, though, I got you.

After 13 years in the biz, I have zero tolerance for any type of BS and products that are just a flat-out scam. So ahead, discover 30 tested-and-approved beauty products that will have you glowing in every way, from head-to-toe, all summer long.

Skincare

Makeup

01 01 about-face Blush Rush I have to be honest: I was never a huge fan of blush until I tried about-face’s Blush Rush, but now I’m hooked. My personal favorite shade is Pit Stop, but all the colors blend beautifully into the skin and give you a lit-from-within glow. Available at aboutface.com 18 Shop Now 02 02 Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Highlighter Highlighters can be a tricky makeup product to get right, because the goal is to glow, but not necessarily look shimmery or sparkly like you just left a children’s arts and crafts session This product gives you the perfect luminous finish that once blended, looks like a second-skin—just with that extra je ne c’est quoi. Available at sephora.com 43 Shop Now 03 03 Ami Colé Lip Oil Treatment When it comes to Ami Colé, just know they are the OGs when it comes to lip oils, ok? That being said, no matter which shade you choose, you really can’t go wrong. But that new brick red shade, Victory? She’s taking it this summer. Available at amicole.com 20 Shop Now

Bodycare

Fragrance

01 01 Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady A blend of floral and earthy notes like rose, red fruits, cinnamon, benzoin, incense, patchouli, sandalwood, and castoreum come together to create a truly romantic scent. This is the type of fragrance you pair with a little black dress for a romantic evening. Available at nordstrom.com 100 Shop Now 02 02 Balmain Blanc Galaxie Eau de Parfum This bright and uplifting scent is what summer dreams are made of. Notes of cédrat, buddha’s hand, bergamot, vert de mandarine, and lime come together to create a stunning fragrance that I love to wear during a gorgeous sunny day. Available at balmainbeauty.com 190 Shop Now 03 03 Chris Collins Long Kiss Goodnight Eau de Parfum Coffee beans, centifolia rose, and pink peony come together to create a true one-of-a-kind scent that will have you feeling like the sexiest thing on earth. Wear this whenever you want to get into some good trouble. Available at sephora.com 175 Shop Now

Haircare

01 01 Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner Perfect to use across all hair types and textures, this weightless leave-in can be used whether you prefer to air dry or heat style. It helps to curb frizz and act as a heat protectant, all while keeping your hair super moisturized. Available at sephora.com 22 Shop Now 02 02 MoroccanOil High Shine Gloss Mask Superstar haircare ingredients like panthenol and abyssinica seed oil give my hair an unreal shine week after week—making it perfect for the girls who love a glossy blowout. Available at nordstrom.com 18 Shop Now 03 03 Pattern Revitalizing Scalp Scrub Don’t be fooled: Healthy hair starts at the roots. That’s why it’s so important to have a scalp care routine along with your regular haircare routine. Pattern’s Revitalizing Scalp Scrub helps to unclog pores, moisturizes the scalp, and rinses out easily. Available at patternbeauty.com 29 Shop Now 04 04 Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops Rule number one of life: Edges matter! So if yours have been snatched in any type of way, these drops will have you looking right—without all the usual gimmicks and empty promises. Trust me on this one. Available at cecred.com 56 Shop Now 05 05 Cmpressd Beauty Hyaluronic+ Solid Shampoo Bar I have always hated shampoo bars, simply because most of them truly suck. But Cmpressd Beauty has completely changed my mind. The formula provides a gorgeous lather and gives my hair and scalp a thorough cleanse without leaving my strands feeling stripped. Plus, the scent is super sexy. Perfect for travel, I’ve taken this long-lasting shampoo bar around the world with me. Available at cmpressdbeauty.com 20 Shop Now

