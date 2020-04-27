Stock Images/Getty

Another week of quarantine and working from home could be taking a toll on even the most resilient. So If no one tells you this week that it’s okay to not style your hair and to leave your face makeup free for days on end, we’re telling you.

We’re in the midst of a pandemic, so it’s highly likely that looking as fly as your favorite actress, singer or rapper is not a priority most days—or any day. Though it might not seem like it, the Innanet agrees. And alternatively, if putting on lashes and a bold lip makes you feel good, do you sis.

As savage as people can be about women’s appearances behind anonymous screens, most of us understand where true beauty lies.

These fun, cute and inspirational social media beauty quotes get to the heart of that. They’re exactly what we all need going into another week of trying to keep it together in this “new normal.”