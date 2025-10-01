22 Of ESSENCE Cover Star Brandy’s Best Beauty Moments

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Be it vocals, acting chops, or beauty looks, Brandy has always been in a league of her own. She stepped into the ’90s with her signature braids and radiant smile, redefining what it meant to merge artistry with authenticity.

Whether she’s experimenting with bold lip colors, serving flawless skin on the red carpet, or embracing hairstyles that celebrate Black girl magic in all its forms, every look is not just a style choice, but a statement.

Back in 1995, Brandy lit up the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with a bold red lip that matched her monochrome look—giving us one of her earliest and most iconic beauty statements. The following year, at the 23rd Annual American Music Awards, she leaned into her signature braids and soft glam, wearing brown glitter eyeshadow with a pink lipstick that perfectly highlighted her youthful glow. By 1998, at the premiere of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Brandy showed off her playful side by rocking a two-toned lip look with liner and contrasting color—long before the trend took over.

In 2001, she brought back her signature braids at the 32nd Annual NAACP Image Awards, pairing them with golden highlighter, copper eyeshadow, and glossy lips. A few years later, in 2004, Brandy was all about that Y2K glow when she stepped out for an appearance on MTV’s TRL, where her clear skin, shimmery shadow, and lip gloss embodied effortless pop culture beauty.

By 2008, during her Human album era, she turned heads at the Sony/BMG Grammy After Party with long hair styled in a playful poof and bronzer swept across her face for a warm, sun-kissed look. And in 2012, at BET’s series premiere event at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Brandy closed out the night with a glam moment that turned heads. Think: full bangs, copper eyeshadow, pink highlighter, and glossy lips. In other words, this look was proof that nearly two decades into her career, her beauty evolution was still serving.

As for her recent moment? On our Fall/Winter 2025 cover, she sat angelically alongside sister-friend Monica with silky onyx strands, full lashes, and flawless base.

In honor of the Fall/Winter cover star, here are our favorite beauty moments below.