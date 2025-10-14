The Bronner Bros.’ Kick Off Their Inaugural Beauty Icon Awards

Courtesy of 2025 Inaugural Beauty Icon Awards

The Bronner Bros.—known for their legendary beauty show—hosted their first-ever Beauty Icon Awards over the weekend in Atlanta, GA.“The Beauty Icon Awards is our love letter to beauty—a night to honor the founders, artists, and innovators who built an industry, shaped culture, and set the standard for style and excellence,” Kelly Keith, Executive Producer of the Beauty Icon Awards, tells ESSENCE. “Black beauty has always led the way, and on this unforgettable evening, we will celebrate with star-studded tributes, powerful stories, and breathtaking moments that showcase our legacy and illuminate the future.”

AUSTELL, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 11: James Bronner and Chaka Khan onstage during Bronner Bros. Inaugural Beauty Icon Awards at Bronner Center for the Performing Arts on October 11, 2025 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From the shimmering red carpet to the emotional acceptance speeches, the event served as a reminder that the legacy of Black beauty is—and always will be—rooted in brilliance, resilience, and joy. That said, it’s only right the evening honored visionaries like makeup mogul Danessa Myricks, entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, and songstress Chaka Khan.

“Partnering with hair brand Vivace by Kiss makes this moment even more powerful, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate these icons,” James Bronner, President of Bronner Bros., says. “Their influence continues to inspire generations.”

Specifically, Khan received her flowers in a moment that felt both intimate and iconic. “You know, it feels good to be loved on like this,” says Khan. “After all these years, to be celebrated this way feels amazing. It reminds me that our beauty, our music, and our culture are all connected—and I’m thankful to still be part of that story.” She continues, “This honor feels big—and I don’t take it lightly. This award is about more than looks—it’s about heart, culture, and spirit. That’s the kind of beauty that lasts.”

AUSTELL, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 11: Honoree Danessa Myricks attends Bronner Bros. Inaugural Beauty Icon Awards at Bronner Center for the Performing Arts on October 11, 2025 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As the night ended, audience members were reminded Black beauty is not just a trend—it’s a legacy. The Beauty Icon Awards didn’t just honor icons; it reminded us that the future of beauty is bright, bold, and undeniably Black. As Bronner puts it, “for over 70 years, Bronner Brothers has led the way in beauty and culture,” he says. “The Beauty Icon Awards are the next evolution—our chance to honor the trendsetters shaping what’s next.”