These Are The Hairstyles Our Editors Are Wearing To The 2025 Essence Festival

Pixie cuts, sisterlocks, cornrows—the 31st annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a utopia for Black hair. And much like your favorite acrylic manicure, your hair is a representation of you. Your personality, taste, and a recollection of all the memories your curls hold. But, with how dimensional our beauty is, finding the right hairstyle may be hard (especially since there isn’t just a single answer.)

Fortunately, ESSENCE Editors have you covered. Akili King, senior beauty editor, is remaining classic: TK braids to kick off protective style season. Associate editor Shelby Stewart, on the other hand, is opting for this year’s most trending hairstyle: the pixie cut. Meanwhile, sisterlocs on senior lifestyle editor, Victoria Uwumarogie have been her EFOC go-to for the past three years.

Want more festival hair inspiration? Read on as 6 ESSENCE Editors share the hairstyles they’ll be wearing to New Orleans.

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

“I’m rocking my pixie cut. Keeping my hair short is really convenient, and having it relaxed helps with the crazy humidity out there. I just get up and go.”

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

“My hair is always in a protective style because I wear Sisterlocks, and have been doing so for the last three years. They’re great for the summer because, despite the density of my hair, the locs are light! I plan to curl them to have some volume to really show off the sandy brown color I’ve adopted. It gives drama, it gives fun and makes me confident as I take the stage to moderate and represent the brand!”

Okla Jones, Entertainment Editor

“I’ll be wearing my locs braided down for EFOC this year. Growing up in New Orleans, I know how intense the humidity can get during festival weekend. This style keeps me cool, comfortable, and camera-ready.”

Dominique Fluker, Contributing Lifestyle Editor

“I have a protective style. They are stitch braids with a heart on the side (not wearing to fest) but they are perfect as a stylish solution for the humidity and heat.”

Jazz Ramos, Supervising Video Producer

“For EFOC I plan on rocking Boho Braids, because protective styles are always a great idea in New Orleans due to the heat. I love this hairstyle because it’s versatile, trendy and beautiful. This look always makes me feel like a Goddess.”

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“I plan to wear medium goddess braids! This is a style I do often and I always feel confident and beautiful when I rock it. This time I’m trying it out with human hair via a new at-home braiding service called UNRULY. I’m so excited to not only support this new Black-owned business, but to also try this style with human hair as I know it’ll feel a lot more lightweight than the usual kanekalon hair that I use. This will be the perfect style to face the NOLA heat with as it won’t be too heavy and is easy to wash.”

