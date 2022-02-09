In terms of creativity, this 2022 Best in Black Hair Hairstylist of the Year award winner is one in a million. Executing hair masterpieces for the likes of Issa Rae, June Ambrose and Chloe Bailey, Nicole Newland has an eye for mesmerizing shape. “Always be guided by the wardrobe,” she advises for the times when you want to take your hairstyle to the next level. “Styling hair with neck- laces, chains, stacked hairpins, zip ties (yes, zip ties), rings, ropes and scarves is always a fun way to accessorize.” And keeping these styles intact and fresh-looking is simple. “Just keep it moisturized at all times,” she says. “Tie it down with a silk scarf or silk bonnets at bedtime, wash the roots, and get professional in-between touch-ups for longer-lasting wear.”

And just like some of Newland’s iconic hairstyles, there are some iconic hair products we just never seem to get enough of. Check out our hero picks ahead.