The Most Timeless Hero Products For Black Hair – 2022
By Samantha Callender & Blake Newby ·

In terms of creativity, this 2022 Best in Black Hair Hairstylist of the Year award winner is one in a million. Executing hair masterpieces for the likes of Issa Rae, June Ambrose and Chloe Bailey, Nicole Newland has an eye for mesmerizing shape. “Always be guided by the wardrobe,” she advises for the times when you want to take your hairstyle to the next level. “Styling hair with neck- laces, chains, stacked hairpins, zip ties (yes, zip ties), rings, ropes and scarves is always a fun way to accessorize.” And keeping these styles intact and fresh-looking is simple. “Just keep it moisturized at all times,” she says. “Tie it down with a silk scarf or silk bonnets at bedtime, wash the roots, and get professional in-between touch-ups for longer-lasting wear.”

And just like some of Newland’s iconic hairstyles, there are some iconic hair products we just never seem to get enough of. Check out our hero picks ahead.

01
MIELLE ORGANICS White Peony Leave-In Conditioner
02
VERNON FRANÇOIS HAIRCARE Leave~In Conditioner
03
BABYLISSPRO Nano Titanium Prima3000 Styling Iron
04
MISS JESSIE’S Honey Curls Hair Gelee
05
CURLS Blueberry Bliss Control Paste
06
ORIBE Intense Conditioner for Moisture & Control
07
CAROL’S DAUGHTER Mimosa Hair Honey
08
