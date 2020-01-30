20 Hot Celebrity Haircuts To Try In 2020

Photo: Getty

Let’s clear the air about making the big chop, a.k.a., one of the best and even scariest decisions you’ll ever make.

Contrary to popular belief, cutting your hair doesn’t necessarily cut down your styling options. Ponytails and topknots may be out of the question, but when it comes to ways to rock your crown, you have choices and plenty of them.

To prove it, I rounded up twenty super short and stylish haircuts to try, although the possibilities are endless.

Below, check out celebrity-inspired ways to rock pixies, mullets, bobs, TWAs, and more.

01 Jada Pinkett Smith You can achieve lengthy layers even with short hair. Photo: Getty 02 Monica A new hair color and bangs will make your haircut twice as nice. Photo: Getty 03 Teyana Taylor This haircut is giving us '90s nostalgia. Photo: Getty 04 Rihanna With the right parting, you can take short strands to new heights. Photo: Getty 05 Janelle Monae Add small curls to texturize your tresses. Photo: Getty 06 Meagan Good Dying your hair is just one way to switch it up. Photo: Getty 07 Maria Borges Photo: Getty 08 Gabrielle Union Photo: Getty 09 Eva Marcille Try this wet and wavy style. Photo: Getty 10 Taraji P. Henson Photo: Getty 11 Toni Braxton Photo: Getty 12 Michele Weaver Photo: Getty 13 Kehlani Photo: Getty 14 Ciara Photo: Getty 15 China McClain Photo: Getty 16 Zoe Kravitz Photo: Getty 17 Tamron Hall Photo: Getty 18 Jodie Turner-Smith Photo: Getty 19 Ruth Negga Photo: Getty 20 Ledisi Photo: Getty

