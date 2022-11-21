17 Beauty Brands You Need On Your Radar For Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Are you running low on your favorite concealer? Have you been eyeing that new eyeshadow palette? Well, what better time to spoil yourself or a loved one than Black Friday or Cyber Monday? All your favorite brands are dropping their prices and even offering giftables if you spend over a certain amount. Now you can do your beauty shelf restock and holiday gifting without breaking the bank. So mark your calendars for the official Black Friday date, November 25th, and Cyber Monday, November 29th. But if you are ready to shop now, many brands have already started dropping their prices. You cant start your Black Friday shopping at Amazon, Huda Beauty, Sally Hansen, Macy’s, and more right now—no need to wait.

ESSENCE tracked down the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from your favorite beauty brands, so you don’t have to! Happy shopping!

Saie:

Saie has some of the most popular beauty products on the market and has even bundled its brand staples for easy gifting. Starting November 22nd through the 28th, you can get 25% off your entire order, and if you spend over $50, they’ll throw in a free Mascara 101.

Thirteen Lune:

Shop your favorite black and brown beauty brands at Thirteen Lune. They are running major promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday so that you can indulge in all your favorite POC brands this holiday season. November 23rd marks the start of the Black Friday Sale, where you can get 20% off the entire site, and when you order over $50, you get a free full-size Buttah Charcoal Mask.

The Cyber Monday dealings begin November 28th, and you can get 20% off the entire site, 30% off Relevant products, and a full-size RMS Mascara when you purchase over $50. And on Tuesday, November 29th, you can shop for a cause. Thirteen Lune will be donating 13% of its sales to Girls Inc.

Milk Makeup:

Restock your Milk Makeup essentials this Black Friday for the year’s best deals. Mark your calendars because starting November 23rd through to the 27th, you can get 25% off your order over $45 and a gift with purchase for orders over $75 using code BLACKFRIDAY. And the deals don’t end there. From November 28th to the 30th, you can get 30% off your order over $45 and a gift with a purchase over $100 using code CYBERMONDAY.

Olive & June:

Give the gift of a fresh manicure with Olive & June’s Black Friday sale. You can stock up on all your cruelty-free polishes and quick mani press-ons now through November 28th and get 25% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $40 using code PARTY25.

Covergirl:

Get all your Covergirl beauty essentials during the Amazon and Ulta Beauty Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get 20% off Covergirl favorites, and on Cyber Monday, you can get 40% off all Covergirl products on Ulta Beauty.

Anastasia Beverly Hill:

Anastasia Beverly Hills isn’t a beauty brand that needs much introducing, but what you do need to know is these stellar Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. November 23rd marks the start of their Black Friday Deals, where you can get up to 50% off the entire site. Some special highlights of the sale are a free Vault with the purchase of two palettes and an additional 15% off orders over $100, and 20% off orders over $150.

The deals don’t stop there. During Cyber Week running November 28th through December 2nd, you can get up to 50% off the entire site, plus a free beauty bag with any order. Similarly to the Black Friday sale, you can get a free Vault by purchasing three Norvina Pro palettes and an additional 15% off orders over $100 and 20% off orders over $150.

Glossier:

For when you want that no makeup, makeup look, Glossier is the brand to reach for. And now you can restock your makeup bag with all your Glossier go-to’s this Black Friday. November 24th through the 28th, you can get 20% off the entire site and 30% off orders over $100.

Lashify:

Lashify has revolutionized the at-home lash full set. You can DIY your lashes just how you like them with clear demos. And what better time to treat yourself to a fresh set than at their Black Friday sale starting November 25th-27th? They will be offering 15% off the entire site, or you can do two Control Kits for $200 plus get two Gossamers of your choice. For Cyber Monday, November 28th, you can get 20% off the entire site.

Sally Hansen:

Stocking stuffers, white elephants, and secret Santa are just a few gifting moments that Sally Hansen is worth exchanging. And now you can save on your favorite shades with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Ulta. On Black Friday, you can get 40% off all Sally Hansen products and 30% off on Cyber Monday.

Huda Beauty:

Get the best palettes, perfumes, blushes, and more at Huda Beauty’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. No need to wait. The deals have already started rolling in. You can shop the sale now through November 29th to get anywhere between 30%- 80% off sitewide.

Rimmel:

Amazon is giving you the best deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Rimmel is joining the dealing festivities for all your lipstick and eyeshadow needs. You can get up to 15% off your Rimmel faves on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so mark your calendar!

Pacifica Beauty:

Are you looking to restock all your Pacifica Beauty faves? There is no better time to do so than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The brand is coming through with major dealings starting November 21st-24th for Cyber Week with 30% off the site. From November 25th to the 26th, they will continue their 30% off promo, but you can also get a Free reusable Mask Brow on all orders over $100. For Cyber Monday, you can get up to 50% off last call and 30% off sitewide.

Merit:

The makeup brand designed with the minimalist makeup lover in mind is joining in on the Black Friday action. Starting November 23rd, you can get 20% off the entire site, with no code required. This does exclude sets as these are already discounted.

The Good Mineral:

If you suffer from acne-prone skin or want to try out a beauty brand that is talc and cruelty-free, add The Good Mineral to one of your Black Friday sites to shop. The vegan-friendly brand’s Pre-Thanksgiving sale is going on right now through the 23rd with 20% off the entire site. November 24th through the 30th marks their official Black Friday/ Cyber Monday sale, where you can shop 40% off the entire site, no code required.

ORLY:

Calling all nail polish lovers. It’s time to shop for your next manicure. ORLY will be giving Black Friday Early Access of 40% off the entire site starting November 21st to the 22nd, along with exclusive discounts for Annual Color Pass Subscribers. No code is needed. The official sale will begin November 23rd through the 28th for 20% off bestselling products.

Tarte:

Run, don’t walk because Tarte is getting in on the Black Friday dealings. If you have been running low on your tried and true Shape Tape concealer and foundation, now is the time to re-up! Starting November 21st to the 27th, using code CYBERSZN, you can get 30% off your purchase.

Macy’s:

Macy’s is your one-stop shop when it comes to all things beauty and fragrance. With their wide selection, you are bound to find something for you and your loved ones. You can shop Macy’s Black Friday sale from November 24th through November 26th and get up to 50% off select beauty and fragrance brands.