14 Best Pink Blushes For Deeper Skin Tones This Spring

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Is that enough? Instead of putting down the blush, you compulsively pat on even more. After all, in 2026, there’s no such thing as blush blindness, especially for Black women. “My first viral moment happened when I did a strong blush look on a dark skinned woman,” Ngozi “Esther” Edeme, a makeup artist known for packing it on, in the best way, told ESSENCE last year.

Since 2024’s blush boom, we’ve seen the cheeks of Black women turn every shade of pink. From Olandria and Ms. Lauryn Hill to Jodie Turner-Smith and Doechii, it’s true. Black women do blush. Whether it’s liquid, cream, or powder (and sometimes all three in one look), blush is the ultimate final touch to any makeup look. With spring coming up, it’s the perfect time of year for your makeup to really go bigger, bolder, and of course, blushier.

Below, ESSENCE rounded up all the best pink blush for deeper skin tones this spring.

14 Best Pink Blush For Spring

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.