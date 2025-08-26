11 Times Keke Palmer Proved Ginger Is Her Hottest Hair Color

Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ginger is officially Keke Palmer’s go-to hair color. But, a week before her 33rd birthday (which is today), she cut it all off. Cropping her copper-headed look into fall’s hottest haircut—a pixie cut—she’s been proving Black women make red look good in every style.

At the top of 2025, the actress attended a screening for her film, One Of Them Days, in a ginger chignon which matched her red lipstick. After her new color debut, she had a number of back-to-back spottings in New York, all with her hair in an “Old Hollywood” blowout which complimented her ruby manicure. Then, she returned to her natural, well-trimmed texture for the Jennifer Hudson Show before pulling off a blonde-streaked mid-length cut at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

After that, she went even shorter. At Sergio Hudson’s NYFW FW25 show, she rocked an asymmetrical bob. By the time she went on SNL’s 50th anniversary special, however, her ginger hair quadrupled in length. For the Met Gala, her coif was half-braided with a feathered headpiece marking the separation to the back.

But, it’s her latest look that’s turning out to be the fan-favorite. Her tightly-cropped pixie cut has been trending ever since its debut, proving yet again the crop cut is 2025’s favorite look.

Below, take a look at 11 times Keke Palmer proved ginger works well with any style.

The Chignon

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: Keke Palmer speaks on a panel during a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

The Blowout

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Keke Palmer is seen outside the “Today Show” on January 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The ‘Fro

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Keke Palmer appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 31, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

The Midi Cut

Keke Palmer at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

The Asymmetrical Bob

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Keke Palmer attends the Sergio Hudson fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week at NeueHouse Madison Square on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Bundles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Keke Palmer attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The “Old Hollywood” Bob

Keke Palmer at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Loose Curl

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Keke Palmer arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The Met Gala

Keke Palmer at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images)

The Bouffant

Keke Palmer at “The Pickup” World Premiere held at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The Pixie