HomeBeauty

11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration

Be it her knockout beauty looks, entrepreneurial power, or next-level performance skills, the B-Day girl reminds us that girls run the world.
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

We all know that just about anything Beyoncé does will stir up a conversation. This even includes Queen Bey’s glorious hair. Although she often displays her signature honey-blonde hair, Beyoncé also protects her natural crown— rarely showing it off in public. Her choice also caused quite the commotion when she launched her hair care brand, Cécred— which she co-founded alongside her mother Tina Knowles, a former hair stylist. Last year, fans wrongfully questioned if someone who “only wears wigs” should be launching a hair care brand.

To us, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is Black Girl Magic exemplified. She’s a reminder that we can shape shift our tresses—from short pixie cuts, curls, long straight hairstyles, and more— as a means of self-expression, protection, and beyond. In short: regardless of the hairstyle she chooses, Beyoncé always exudes elegance.

For one, at Louis Vuitton’s SS26 show, Beyoncé turned the butterfly haircut into a trending style this year. She also proved wigs don’t mean your hair isn’t healthy by showing off her wash day routine to protect her color-treated curls. Meanwhile, she dropped gems, of course. “The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long, healthy hair… that’s some bull sh*t! It ain’t nobody’s business,” she said in the video’s voice over.  

Beyond this, Beyoncé is a Black woman who empowers other Black women to sit confidently on their own thrones. The I Am… Sasha Fierce singer doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone or “stop the tracks” to embrace her coils.

By choosing to play around with her hair, she uplifts other women to do the same. Hair is our superpower and it’s okay to play and evolve—whether it be a platinum blonde Cowboy Carter moment, Lemonade braids, a buss-down Renaissance look, your Cécred natural hair, or beyond.

In honor of Beyoncé’s 44th birthday today, here are 11 times the star gave us major hair inspiration.

11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Beyoncé arrives at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Beyoncé is seen leaving Harry’s Bar in Mayfair on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 23: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
11 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Beyonce attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
TOPICS: 