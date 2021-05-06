7 Natural Deodorants That Put Body Odor to Shame

Warm weather is upon us, but with that comes a bevy of underarm woes. Maybe it’s just me, but perspiration, stinky pits, and irritation seem to surface as soon as the weather reaches 60 degrees. But not all-natural deodorants are created equal. Most make big claims but don’t always deliver on the protection and irritation front—and especially not for a full 24 hours.

“Just like your face, dead skin and bacteria can accumulate in your underarm pores,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. “Make sure to use a gentle exfoliating body was a few times a week to remove stubborn dirt that can lead to irritation.”

If your underarm skin is drier and requires increased moisture, Graf suggests opting for clean, aluminum-free deodorants made with soothing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil while avoiding potential irritants like baking soda. Here’s our list of top natural deodorants that provide all-day freshness.