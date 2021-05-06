7 Natural Deodorants That Put Body Odor to Shame

Warm weather is upon us, but with that comes a bevy of underarm woes. Maybe it’s just me, but perspiration, stinky pits, and irritation seem to surface as soon as the weather reaches 60 degrees. But not all-natural deodorants are created equal. Most make big claims but don’t always deliver on the protection and irritation front—and especially not for a full 24 hours.
“Just like your face, dead skin and bacteria can accumulate in your underarm pores,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. “Make sure to use a gentle exfoliating body was a few times a week to remove stubborn dirt that can lead to irritation.”
If your underarm skin is drier and requires increased moisture, Graf suggests opting for clean, aluminum-free deodorants made with soothing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil while avoiding potential irritants like baking soda. Here’s our list of top natural deodorants that provide all-day freshness.
01
hello fragrance-free deodorant
No aluminum, baking soda, parabens, talc, or dyes makes this an easy pick for sensitive skin types. And the fragrance-free factor is awesome for those who love sporting fragrances in the warmer months. Bottom line: this deo has you covered on your stinkest, wettest days.
02
Hey Humans Naturally Derived Deodorant
Jada Pinkett Smith
is on a mission to change the skincare game with this new naturally-derived, high-performance, and gender-neutral deodorant. Bonus: it’s packaged in aluminum and paper, making them infinitely recyclable. Translation: the packaging won’t end up in the ocean or in landfills.
03
Native Deodorant
Native offers the best in performance while remaining clean in its formulation. Each deo is aluminum-free, vegan and lasts through a tough workout or a long day in the sun.
04
Nubian Heritage African Black Soap 24-Hour Deodorant
This mix of sweet sandalwood oils offers a subtle, woodsy scent and the all-natural corn starch is sure to keep wetness at bay.
05
Schmidt’s Naturals Deodorant
Swipe on any of Schmidt’s 100% all-natural deodorants in a variety of fresh scents like rose and vanilla, bergamot and lime, and coconut and pineapple to stay dry and sweet-smelling all day.
06
Tom’s of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant
Now available exclusively in paper packaging, Toms’ natural strength deodorant is thoughtfully created with naturally derived ingredients to provide effective 48-hour odor protection without aluminum.
07
Malin + Goetz Botanical Deodorant
An aromatic blend of 12 plant extracts keeps underarms fresh, while the blend of arrowroot powder helps absorb moisture. But we love that this deo is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.
TOPICS: deodorant and antiperspirant natural deodorant