10 Luxury Press-On Nail Brands To Try
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

What if there was a way to get a fast, lavish contact-free manicure that lasts and doesn’t cost a fortune.

A paint job this good may sound improbable, but with press-on nails, you can adorn your digits with all the bells and whistles, from shiny crystals to abstract art, at home in no time for a fraction of salon prices.

Press-on nails have come a long way from basic pinky-nude tips. Thanks to talented nail artists and technicians, underwhelming press-on nails are a thing of the past. Now the styles are better than ever, and they come in customizable shapes and sizes too.

The best part is press-on nails also have the staying power of a professional manicure, and some can even last for several weeks.

And considering the crippling uncertainly surrounding the spread COVID-19, there’s no better time than now to try press-on nails in lieu of getting your nails done by a professional.

So here are 10 places to shop for prettiest press-on sets you’ve ever seen.

01
Pressed By Tiny
Photo: Instagram/@pressedbytiny
Shop Now
02
Taylor'd Tips
Instagram/@taylordtips
Shop Now
03
Complimente Nails
Photo: Instagram/@complimentenails
Shop Nails
04
Ethereally Touched Nails
Photo: Instagram/@ethereallytouchednails
Shop Now
05
Love Dee Nails
Photo: Instagram/@lovedeenails
Shop Now
06
Jazzed Up Cosmetics
Photo: Instagram/@jazzedupnailzz
Shop Now
07
Sirena Reena's Boutique
Photo: Instagram/@Sirenareenboutique
Shop Now
08
Lima Nails
Photo: Instagram/@limanailsofficial
Shop Now
09
Leluxx Beauty
Photo: Instagram/@leluxxbeauty
Shop Now
10
Hawt Nailz
Photo: Instagram/@hawt.nailz
Shop Now
TOPICS: